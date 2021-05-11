Discovery Minerals Announces Official Launch of the Discovery Minerals Coin.

GRASS VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Discovery Minerals LTD (OTC PINK:DSCR), the precious metals exploration and production company, is pleased to announce the launch of it's Discovery Minerals Coin, a utility cryptocurrency.

The Discovery Minerals Coin ("DSC") is what is known as a Tethered Coin, whereby once fully distributed DSC will have a total of 2,100 Bitcoin, 2,100 Ethereum, 2,100 ounces of Gold, and 2,100 ounces of silver "backing" the coin.

For more information on the Discovery Minerals Coin please go directly to the company's website https://discoverymineralscoin.com/ . Upon the completion of this initial phase, the Company plans on listing the Discovery Minerals Coin (DSC) on various centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges.

"We have already generated a significant amount of interest for the purchase of the Discovery Minerals Coin, and its utility as a method of payment will further fuel its demand" said Russell Smith, President and CEO of Discovery Minerals Ltd. "Our coin, coupled with our mineral deposits and developments offers potential long term value creation for our shareholders and stakeholders" further added Mr. Smith.

About Discovery Minerals Ltd

Discovery Minerals Ltd. (OTC PINK: DSCR) is an acquisition and development company that targets natural resource properties and cutting-edge technology opportunities through its subsidiaries. The Board of Directors has determined that these activities be continued with an emphasis on early positive cash flow from any projects undertaken.

About Discovery Minerals Coin : 0xf4a9b9311d5167dc36e6b39f5c0baaa60bbcbbc1

Total Supply : 210,000,000

Phase I Price: $2.00 (50 coin minimum)

Symbol: DSC

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

