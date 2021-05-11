Cannonau Corporation Announces New Cannabis Legal Advisor

SKANEATELES, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Cannonau Corp (OTC PINK:CNNC) is pleased to announce the engagement of Mr. Fruqan Mouzon, Esq as an Advisor for the company and a specialist in Cannabis Law.

Mr. Mouzon has extensive experience in New Jersey government, and as a private practice attorney with two highly respected firms. In addition to his State Senate role, which he held for nearly 5 years, he also served as Assistant Counsel for Governor Jon S. Corzine, and was an Adjunct Professor at Seton Hall University School of Law and is currently Of Counsel and Chair of the Firm's Cannabis Practice Group.

In his State Senate position, Mr. Mouzon was directly involved in the constitutional, procedural, legal and ethical issues related to the availability and sale of cannabis in New Jersey, and was an advocate for the creation of opportunities for minorities, women and smaller businesses to enter the industry. Mr. Mouzon noted that, "our Cannabis Practice Group will work to assist clients of all types and economic means, in their effort to establish a cannabis business. To address what can be a high financial bar of entry for many people, we are also exploring creative ways - including a fund that can match applicants with investors - to help make their dream of creating a cannabis business a reality."

Mr. Mouzon's legal advice and guidance in the cannabis space pertaining to perspective mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other opportunities that Cannonau is perusing will be invaluable, as he will also be introducing other growth situations to us as well. We are very egger to move forward and build a solid team for our company and shareholders," stated, Carmen Carbona/CEO.

With the help of Mr. Mouzon's extensive legal expertise, Cannonau is confident this relationship will help with the company's continued growth and development and will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions and broadening our client relationships.

About Cannonau Corp.

Cannonau Corp. markets, packages and distributes an assortment of Full-Spectrum Hemp-CBD based products for the health-conscious consumer on our website https://shop.cannonau.biz. It is the mission of Cannonau Corp. to produce high-quality, pure, and 100% natural cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company takes pride in offering to the public pure full spectrum products that they stand behind with complete transparency. As CBD continues to be recognized for its many therapeutic qualities, Cannonau Corp. strives to educate the world on its natural and effective benefits and help them live a happier and healthier life.

