Recruiter.com Finalizes Acquisition of SaaS-Based Financial Services Recruiting Platform OneWire

Recruiter.com secures a roster of over 150 clients and over 700,000 financial professionals

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology, today announced the finalization of its acquisition of OneWire, a leading SaaS-based recruiting and sourcing platform that hosts one of the largest communities of professionals in the financial services industry. The acquisition includes the OneWire SaaS platform as well as the candidate-matching service Matchbook.

"With more than 700,000 members, OneWire's candidate database is one of the largest talent pools in the financial sector," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "Through its SaaS platform, tailored executive search services, and pre-vetted candidate matches, OneWire helps investment banks, hedge funds, private equity, and venture capital firms get matched with top financial services professionals. Recruiter.com's AI sourcing and curation services, and on-demand recruiting services, combined with OneWire, will offer an unmatched array of services to the finance and banking sectors."

The acquisition further cements Recruiter.com as a leading destination for innovative recruiting tools and expert on-demand recruiting services that help employers across industries hire the best talent in less time. For example, with the introduction of Recruiter.com Video in Q4 of last year, Recruiter.com brought to market a powerful video-screening platform that drastically cuts time to hire by replacing resume reviews and phone screens with short candidate videos.

OneWire's expansive candidate database and candidate-matching service amplify Recruiter.com's impressive reach, building upon Recruiter.com's previous acquisitions to give employers and recruiters access to an even broader pool of specialized talent.

In late Q1 of 2021, Recruiter.com acquired artificial intelligence sourcing software Upsider.ai, which uses adaptive machine learning to automate candidate sourcing, ranking, and engagement across a database of millions of candidates. In Q1, Recruiter.com also acquired video-enabled talent-matching platform Scouted.io and launched a candidate curation subscription delivering diverse pools of qualified candidates to employers every week. The acquisition of OneWire brings hundreds of thousands of highly skilled financial services professionals into Recruiter.com's growing database of candidates and portfolio of proprietary recruiting technologies.

OneWire's SaaS platform provides financial services professionals with a centralized place to manage their job search, from finding and applying to current openings to joining talent communities to staying in touch with prospective employers. In addition, OneWire accelerates the sourcing process by pre-vetting top candidates in advance, ensuring that employers only connect with the most qualified candidates for their unique roles.

"Financial services talent is always in high demand, and for that reason, they can be some of the hardest professionals to identify and properly engage," Sohn said. "OneWire's candidate database and candidate-matching services will give Recruiter.com's clients better access to this pool of uniquely skilled candidates, allowing them to source, vet, and hire financial professionals before their competitors can."

Following the acquisition, OneWire and Recruiter.com will integrate their assets to create a unified, subscription-based hiring solution allowing employers to source financial services candidates on their own or tap Recruiter.com's network of on-demand recruiting professionals for hiring help.

"From day one, we set out to build an application that confidentially connects candidates with job opportunities in the financial services sector while providing employers a self-service platform to source, search and hire the top talent across the industry," said Eric Stutzke, CEO of OneWire. "Along the way, we innovated by building new technology that has allowed us to differentiate our offerings, attract new customers and increase overall engagement. Under Recruiter.com, candidates will enjoy broader access to additional content and career opportunities, while employers can leverage the Recruiter.com portfolio of products and services on a global scale. I'm proud of everything our team has accomplished, and I look forward to helping transition and support the business."

Recruiter.com's purchase of OneWire was successfully closed on May 10, 2021, through an asset purchase agreement. Recruiter.com paid for the acquisition in restricted common stock.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com. For investor information, visit http://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

OneWire, Inc.

OneWire is a SaaS-based recruiting platform that hosts the largest community of professionals in the financial services industry. Candidates can confidentially search and apply to jobs, while employers can advertise open opportunities or search directly from our candidate database. In addition, through the Company's Matchbook product, candidates are pre-screened in advance and showcased in a talent marketplace where employers can directly send interview requests and pay on success. The Company also offers tech-enabled executive search services customized for each firm.

Company Contact:

Sarah Schultz

Director of Communications

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

[email protected]

Phone: (855) 931-1500

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: (407) 491-4498

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecasts," "forecasting," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: