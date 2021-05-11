SFLMaven Selects Heather Krug PR & Marketing as its Public Relations Agency

Leading Public Relations Agency's Clients Include Al Roker Entertainment, The Coca-Cola Company and the NFL

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading Ecommerce provider of high-end luxury goods, has selected Heather Krug Public Relations as its leading agency to promote awareness of SFLMaven's tier-1 eBay storefront amongst the media with the goal of driving elevated consumer interest from potential clientele globally.

Heather Krug leads a full-service digital entertainment, sports and consumer PR & Marketing consulting agency offering access and alliances with the powerful influences of the entertainment industry and with an insider's perspective on lifestyle, technology and consumer trends.

"SFLMaven has built an incredible online presence with a unique, one-of-a-kind jewelry marketplace that has captivated consumers for nearly two decades," said Heather Krug, Founder of Heather Krug PR & Marketing. "I look forward to working closely with Joseph Ladin to amplify the reach of the SFL Maven brand with influencers, traditional media, and national brands."

"We are confident that Heather and her team will be a great partner to implement a modern brand campaign to attract media attention and enhanced consumer engagement," said Joseph Ladin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SFL Maven. "Demand for our products continues to grow and with the help of Heather Krug PR & Marketing, we will seek creative activations and a revamped media strategy to further grow recognition in key global markets."

About Heather Krug PR & Marketing

Heather Krug PR & Marketing is a full-service digital entertainment, sports and consumer PR & Marketing consulting agency offering access and alliances with the powerful influences of the entertainment industry and with an insider's perspective on lifestyle, technology and consumer trends. We are creative and effective strategists who drive brand awareness and buzz. We focus on earned media and can also provide counsel on paid and sponsorship agreements. Heather Krug has daily contact with national and global media and has represented celebrities, television shows, film, sport leagues and major brands for more than a decade. She has worked events ranging from Super Bowl, NBA & MLB All Star Games, SxSW, Sundance Film Festival, The Oscars, The Emmys, The Grammys, Expo West, CES and Cinemacon. The media call us as much as we call them. For more information visit www.heatherkrug.com.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), is a premium Ecommerce provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com or follow the Company on Twitter at @sflmaven.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

