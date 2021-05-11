SponsorsOne Completes Western USA Distribution Footprint

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SponsorsOne Completes Western USA Distribution Footprint

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Adds Washington, Arizona, and New Mexico for Doc Wylder's Distribution

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(

FRA:5SO, Financial)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly growing its proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, announced today it had executed distribution agreements to cover Washington State, Arizona, and New Mexico to complete the distribution coverage within the Western USA.

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: "This now completes our footprint for the Western and Eastern United States, locking up distribution to many thousands of retail locations. Order flow is very robust into these Distributors, and we expect to see Doc Wylder's on the shelves of retailers late May to early June".

The IWSR, the most trusted, accurate, and widely used source for beverage alcohol trends in the world, stated in a November 2020 press release:

"The Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Sector was the Only Category to See Growth in 2020. Low- and No-Alcohol Segment will Continue to Resonate with Consumers In terms of specific categories, only the ready-to-drink (RTD) sector will see volume growth this year (+43%), largely driven by strong performance in the US, which is the largest RTD market in the world by volume. Global consumers have shown a propensity for refreshing, flavourful and longer-to-consume drinks, which bodes well for RTDs. The category is also well suited to the off-premise, which further boosted its popularity during lockdowns. RTDs are expected to post volume gains of +21.8% compound annual growth rate 2019-2024, stealing share primarily from the beer category. In the US, the RTD category will be bigger by volume than the spirits category by the end of this year."1

From flavor to function, the RTD category, including hard seltzers, is growing as consumer demand for convenience is growing at an ever-increasing pace. Driven by factors such as wellness, cocktail culture, quality ingredients, premiumization, daytime, and outdoor consumption RTDs have evolved to capture key consumption trends.2

While currently, the top three markets make up over 70% of global RTD volumes, emerging markets are quickly scaling up to keep pace as younger generations demand on-the-go products that don't compromise on taste."3

As the Company completes its USA distribution footprint, we will begin establishing distribution in top markets worldwide. Discussions have already commenced in Canada and Mexico. In addition, discussions are starting with additional Co-Packers allowing us to move closer to the distribution channels reducing shipping costs well-scaling volume to meet demand.

For more information on Doc Wyler's, go to www.docwylders.com

1https://www.theiwsr.com/wp-content/uploads/IWSR-Global-Beverage-Alcohol-Performs-Better-than-Expected.pdf

2 https://www.theiwsr.com/global-ready-to-drink-alcohol-strategic-study/

3 https://www.theiwsr.com/global-ready-to-drink-alcohol-strategic-study/

About SponsorsOne Inc.

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of brand creation and digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital currency. Combined, this allows the brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services. Their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands and manages the influencer communities for each Brand. For making the Brand big, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc., builds wholesale/retail distribution channels for the Brand, acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand fulfilling every order. Premier Beverage Consortium LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary and is brand building for the global spirits market with its flagship "Ready to Drink" product called Doc Wylders. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar Brand. To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

Contact: [email protected]

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this Press Release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks:

risks associated with marketing and sale of securities
the need for additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key personnel
the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects
the volatility of the volume and price of the Common Shares, the failure of the business strategy, the integrity of the Company's patents and proprietary intellectual property and competition.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and other uncertainties and potential events, including the risk factors, set out in the Company's Listing Statement. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

SOURCE: SponsorsOne Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646340/SponsorsOne-Completes-Western-USA-Distribution-Footprint

img.ashx?id=646340
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)