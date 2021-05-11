Visium Technologies Announces The Hiring of VP-Worldwide Sales

Keith Scott to Lead Go-to-Market Expansion to Drive Growth

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Visium Technologies today announced the appointment of Keith Scott as its Vice President of Sales and Client Success. Keith brings with him more than 20 years' experience at some of the world's leading technology and cybersecurity enterprises, and will be responsible for all global direct sales and reseller functions. Keith's responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating Visium's revenue through expanding Visium's presence in new geographies, development of new channels, and contributing to the company's marketing and business strategies.

"I'm pleased to have Keith coming aboard and am looking forward to seeing him make an immediate impact on sales and help us achieve significant growth,"," said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies. "Keith has led winning sales operations teams for 20 years and he brings a strong track record of building global sales teams that are focused on delivering customer value and maximizing revenue opportunities."

Mr. Scott brings a broad range of experience to his new position including executive sales and business development roles at both startups and large enterprise organizations, including with AppDynamics, FireEye, CA Technologies, Concord Communications, Getronics and J.G. Van Dyke & Associates. Three of these companies were acquired and two had successful IPOs. Moving quickly, Mr. Scott has already started an initiative to double Visium's North American sales team by assembling the necessary regional and inside sales infrastructure including technical, channel and additional sales resources that will play an essential role in Visium's revenue growth.

"I'm honored to join the Visium team and help to build on the solid foundation of our context-based TruContextTM platform ensuring the best possible customer experience and enhancing the capabilities of existing cyber tools and technologies. Visium is perfectly positioned to help its clients improve business outcomes with visualizations and analytics. Exciting times!"

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud. For more information, please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

Contact:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Please send sales queries to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Twitter | Instagram

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

Investor Relations:

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: