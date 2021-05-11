Centamin PLC Announces Results of AGM

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / "Centamin" or "the Company" or "Group", including its subsidiaries (LSE:CEY, Financial) (TSX:CEE, Financial):
RESULTS OF AGM
Centamin announces that, at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, 11 May 2021, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were passed with greater than 96% of votes in favour. The table below details the voting results of the resolutions.
The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM was 1,155,955,384 ordinary shares and approximately 66% of the Company's issued share capital were voted at the AGM.
VOTES
FOR
%
VOTES
AGAINST
%
VOTES
WITHHELD[1]
Ordinary Resolution 1
Adopt the annual accounts, strategic and governance reports and auditor's report on the accounts
755,165,885
99.99%
101,125
0.01%
7,800,849
Ordinary Resolution 2
Declare a final dividend of 3 US cents (US$0.03) per ordinary share
761,033,939
99.92%
624,258
0.08%
1,409,662
Ordinary Resolution 3
Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report
759,007,746
99.68%
2,454,305
0.32%
1,605,808
Ordinary Resolution 4.1
Re-election of Mr James Rutherford
748,169,038
98.29%
13,033,464
1.71%
1,865,357
Ordinary Resolution 4.2
Re-election of Mr Martin Horgan
761,015,662
99.94%
433,032
0.06%
1,619,165
Ordinary Resolution 4.3
Re-election of Mr Ross Jerrard
761,336,457
99.98%
114,237
0.02%
1,617,165
Ordinary Resolution 4.4
Re-election of Dr Sally Eyre
760,334,210
99.88%
886,731
0.12%
1,846,918
Ordinary Resolution 4.5
Re-election of Mr Mark Bankes
760,756,610
99.94%
422,124
0.06%
1,889,125
Ordinary Resolution 4.6
Re-election of Dr Fawzy
760,699,208
99.93%
514,665
0.07%
1,853,986
Ordinary Resolution 4.7
Re-election of Marna Cloete
761,049,176
99.98%
164,697
0.02%
1,853,986
Ordinary Resolution 4.8
Re-election of Dr Catharine Farrow
755,468,545
99.97%
220,496
0.03%
7,378,818
Ordinary Resolution 4.9
Election of Mr Hendrik Faul
760,760,046
99.95%
416,173
0.05%
1,891,640
Ordinary Resolution 5.1
Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (auditor)
755,172,767
99.18%
6,225,696
0.82%
1,669,396
Ordinary Resolution 5.2
Authorise the directors to agree the auditor's remuneration
760,551,700
99.95%
387,116
0.05%
2,129,043
Ordinary Resolution 6
Authority to allot relevant securities
734,888,589
96.53%
26,418,254
3.47%
1,761,016
Special Resolution 7.1
Disapplication of pre-emption rights
760,541,674
99.87%
1,009,066
0.13%
1,517,119
Special Resolution 7.2
Further disapplication of pre-emption rights
741,354,870
97.35%
20,194,133
2.65%
1,518,856
Special Resolution 8
Market purchase of ordinary shares
755,057,050
99.19%
6,167,499
0.81%
1,843,310
In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, a copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website at www.centamin.com.
[1] A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.
