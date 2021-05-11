CORRECTION: Eight-in-10 Ontarians Say Nurses Undervalued During the Pandemic

New survey highlights sentiment toward nurses as they support vaccine pop up clinics for vulnerable communities

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Marking the start of National Nursing Week 2021, Calian Group Ltd., ( TSX:CGY, Financial) today released findings from a new study conducted during the third wave of COVID-19, that explores the importance of nurses in the lives of everyday Canadians. The Calian Care Index, an Angus Reid studyof 1,520 people, found that eight-in-10 Ontarians (78%) feel that nurses have been undervalued during the pandemic, considerably higher than the national average of 68 percent.

These findings come at a time when highly trained and qualified nurses are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout across the country. Calian nursing teams are vaccinating tens of thousands of people in hotspot communities in the Greater Toronto Area this spring.

National Nursing Week

The theme #WeAnswerTheCall was developed by the Canadian Nurses Association to "showcase the many roles that nurses play in a patient's health-care journey." Calian supports nurses and works with health authorities to provide various primary and mental health nursing care services.

"Canadians are aware that nurses are the first line of defence in healthcare, especially during COVID-19," said Gordon McDonald, President of Health Services at Calian. "The pandemic is bringing to light the bravery and passion that nurses bring to their work every day in the community and the critical role they play in Canadian's lives."

Pop-up vaccine clinics in Ontario

To slow the spread of the virus and protect communities with the highest rates of transmission, the Government of Ontario is rolling out vaccines to high-risk regions across the province as part of Phase Two of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, with Calian as a trusted partner. Calian, known for its ability to ramp up quickly and adapt on the ground, is leveraging its network of highly trained nurses to support government's rapid COVID-19 response initiatives.

Prior to the current pop-up vaccine clinic initiative, Calian supported the Government of Ontario as part of Operation Remote Immunity. The initiative ensured access to the COVID-19 vaccine for residents of First Nations' elder care homes and members of Indigenous communities in 31 fly-in northern Ontario locations and Moosonee. Under the leadership of Ornge air ambulance and in partnership with the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, the program vaccinated more than 25,000 residents.

Since the start of the pandemic, several government agencies have tapped Calian for support. For Alberta Health Services, Calian provided administrative and nursing support for COVID-19 screening before allowing people access to venues. And, for Indigenous Services Canada, Calian provided nursing support for COVID-19 screening and general healthcare services to keep Indigenous communities across Canada safe.

"Calian plays a key role in supporting COVID protection efforts," said Kevin Ford, President and CEO, Calian. "Agencies count on us to deliver essential healthcare services and solutions which include healthcare professionals, such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists and mental health professionals, as well as the support tools that an agency needs to address the COVID-19 pandemic-whenever and wherever they are needed."

Calian will continue to support Canada's critical rapid COVID-19 response initiatives by providing its expertise and specialized network of healthcare professionals.

Correction: A previous version of this press release incorrectly stated 'Eight-in-10 Canadians say nurses undervalued during the pandemic.' This has been corrected to 'Eight-in-10 Ontarians say nurses undervalued during the pandemic.'

About Calian Health

Calian is one of Canada's largest national health and psychological services organizations with decades of experience in the management of healthcare professionals and health psychological service delivery, as well as the operation and management of primary care and occupational health clinics, pharmaceutical research and Patient Support Programs. With a network of over 1,800 healthcare professionals, Calian supports over six million patient visits per year at over 180 clinic locations across Canada. Calian's Primacy clinics are located in Loblaw grocery store locations across Canada (including Real Canadian Superstore, Zehrs, Loblaws and No Frills).

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,000 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

