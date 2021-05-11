AbbVie Enters Growing Market for Tattoo Removal, Cellulite Treatment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AbbVie Enters Growing Market for Tattoo Removal, Cellulite Treatment

Company expands offerings from Allergan subsidiary's skin cosmetics line with Soliton acquisition

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

"What were you inking?"

That's a question more and more people might be asking themselves as they move into middle age and beyond. That tattoo of a fire-eating dragon or a girlfriend's likeness on the shoulder that seemed so hip and cool in their 20s doesn't seem like such a good idea as the ink begins to fade, their skin becomes wrinkled and the love of their life has been long forgotten.

That's undoubtedly a major reason AbbVie Inc.'s (

ABBV, Financial) Allergan Aesthetics unit is getting into the tattoo removal business, shelling out $550 million to acquire the nine-year-old Houston-based company Soliton Inc.(SOLY, Financial).

The key to the deal is Soliton's Resonics tattoo and cellulite removal device, which uses rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves to help fade unwanted ink and break apart undesired fat deposits for short-term improvements in its dimpled appearance.

AbbVie has signed on to pay $22.60 in cash for each of Soliton's outstanding shares, about a 25% premium over the closing price when the deal was announced. On Tuesday, Soliton was trading interday at $22.36.

"Tattoo regret" is sparking a growing industry that is expected to reach $4.8 billion in just two years as the percentage of people who lament their decision to get inked expands, reported the Washington Post. Tattoos have become hugely popular. A Harris poll found that nearly half of millennials and more than one in three Gen Xers had at least one tattoo, compared to 13% of baby boomers.

Allergan, acquired by AbbVie for $63 billion last year, will add the Resonic device to its other skin cosmetic products such as CoolSculpting Elite and CoolTone hardware for freezing fat and strengthening muscle, as well as its mainstay Botox cosmetic.

Resonic will also go after a piece of the large and growing market for cellulite treatment, which was valued at $2.4 billion worldwide in 2018 and is forecast to reach more than $4 billion by 2025, reported Zion Market Research. That's a nifty compound annual growth rate of 7.5%. The human body has a complex of connective tissue strands to keep fat in location, which is called septa. If the septa aren't powerful and tightly woven, fat can become loose, giving the skin a lumpy and dimpled appearance. This condition is called cellulite and can be treated. Females are more likely to suffer from cellulite as compared to men.

"There is a huge unmet need to address cellulite and effective treatments have been elusive and frustrating for consumers," Allergan Aesthetics Global President Carrie Strom said in a statement, adding that Soliton's non-invasive approach is convenient to the patient and fast.

Resonic was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration two years ago, However, the device is just now being rolled out after the company received a second FDA approval for cellulite just last week.

Other public companies in the tattoo removal business are Hologic Inc. (

HOLX, Financial), Cutera Inc. (CUTR, Financial) and Lumenis Ltd. (LMNS, Financial).

Disclosure: The author has a position in AbbVie.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen has nearly 40 years experience in communications and marketing, the majority in senior positions at large international health care companies, including Abbott Laboratories and Bayer Inc. He has contributed to a number of financial websites, writing primarily about the stocks of health care companies.