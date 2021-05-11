Customers Bank Continues National Expansion





Customers Bank, a digital forward financial institution with approximately $18.8 billion in assets, is expanding the banks Midwest presence based in Chicago as part of the banks national expansion. The bank is also opening new commercial banking offices in Dallas, Texas and Orlando, Florida.









Ian Kay, Vice President Chicago Banking Group Head at Customers Bank, will continue directing the local commercial banking teams efforts to provide exceptional service and value through the banks high-tech/high-touch, single-point-of-contact banking model that delivers greater customer experiences. Kay will rely upon his distinguished industry experience that spans more than 15 years, focusing on building lasting client relationships. Kays expertise includes growing deposit and loan portfolios, as well as treasury and cash management. He has a passion for working directly with clients to assist them with their growth and the success of their businesses. Kays commercial banking team has more than 50 years of combined banking knowledge and has grown the banks footprint and visibility throughout the Chicagoland area and surrounding states.









Our model serves businesses and their principals of all sizes and provides them with remarkable banking experiences, stated Kay. We focus on the relationship between the banking team and the client to determine how we can provide them the best service, rather than the size and complexity of the business to determine the level of support they receive.









As part of the expansion, industry veteran Mary Haley, Associate Vice President, Commercial Banking at Customers Bank, will join the team and increase her responsibilities to deliver the highest level of client service through the banks single-point-of-contact model. Haley is a well-qualified results-oriented professional with more than 25 years of experience in banking, where she was responsible for customer service and management positions of increasing responsibility, as well as duties in finance. Haley brings a proven track record of problem resolution with an extensive background in retaining and developing client portfolios. She also has vast experience in treasury and cash management servicing for large multi-national corporate clients.









The Chicago team will provide the banks high-tech, high-touch, single-point-of-contact banking model to businesses in Illinois and the collar states. The entirety of the banks capability will be brought to clients by their highly skilled local banking team. Customers Banks commercial banking team offers expertise in the real estate, financial services and technology industries, and will always be willing to help customers who received the run-around from a big bank. The Chicago office focuses on privately owned businesses with revenue between $5 million and $100 million that need assistance in working capital financing, owner-occupied mortgage financing or investment real estate financing, as well as companies needing sophisticated treasury management solutions for their cash management needs. The local team will also be expanding relationships within the financial services, fintech and specialty finance industries.









Customers Bank provides financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals and families through its network of branch locations, digital platforms and commercial offices. It offers deposit, commercial lending, specialty lending and consumer lending products. The bank also offers wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lockbox, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay services and more. The cash management services include account reconciliation, collections and sweep accounts.









To learn more about Customers Bank and its products and services, visit www.customersbank.com.









About Customers Bank





Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:CUBI, Financial) a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.8 billion at March 31, 2021. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Additional information can be found on the companys website, www.customersbank.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005988/en/