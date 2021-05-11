Logo
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB:ADMQ) Announces First Quarter Sales Up 30.3 Percent

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

FORT WORTH, TX, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

- Revenues Top $1.1 Million -

{{DATELINECITY_DATE_GLOBENEWSWIRE_BUG}}via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. ( ADMQ) is pleased to announce strong first quarter results. Sales for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $1,147,452 million, up 30.3 percent from revenues of $880,782 in the same period in 2020. Operating gain rose 135 percent.

New government customers, and the return of existing customers were key to the successful quarter, said CEO Marc Johnson. The negative COVID-19 effects on sales seem to be over.

These numbers are accomplished by great employees and the wonderful work they do. We anticipate continuing the trend and adding even more great employees, Mr. Johnson said.

School uniform sales increased to $91,230 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $66,291 last year. Promotional sales increased to $1,056,222 in 2021 compared to $814,486 in the first quarter of 2020.

The Company has recently announced new business in the Houston, Texas area, in several major Texas counties and cities, and with Gamer/YouTuber celebrities.

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells Anything With A Logo on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

  • www.admendeavors.com
  • www.fwpromo.com
  • www.justrightproducts.com
  • www.facebook.com/groups/admqshareholders
  • https://fortworth.academicoutfitters.com/

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as strategy, expects, continues, plans, anticipates, believes, would, will, estimates, intends, projects, goals, targets and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc. | 817.840.6271

Paul Knopick | [email protected]| 940.262.3584

