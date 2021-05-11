Customers Bank Ramps Up National Expansion





Customers Bank, a digital forward financial institution with approximately $18.8 billion in assets that provides exceptional banking experiences to consumer and commercial clients, is building upon its national recognition for providing innovative banking products and services to commercial clients to advance its national expansion. The next phase of the expansion includes opening a new office in Orlando, Florida, as well as a new office in Dallas, Texas and extending the banks existing presence in the Midwest, based in Chicago.









Joseph Nowland, Senior Vice President, Banking Group Head at Customers Bank, will be responsible for directing the local banking teams efforts to provide exceptional service and value through the banks unique high-tech/high-touch, single-point-of-contact banking model that delivers greater customer experiences. Nowland will rely upon his extensive industry experience that spans 24 years working in financial services in numerous staff and executive positions in several locations throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S.









Customers Bank has been nationally recognized for its success assisting businesses throughout the U.S., as well as for introducing new innovative financial products and services, stated Nowland. Now we are excited to strengthen our presence in the local market by expanding our team with seasoned commercial bankers that will introduce our unique high-tech/high-touch, single point of contact banking model to clients and prospects in Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Sarasota and the surrounding region.









Brian Buck has joined the Customers Banks local commercial banking team as vice president, commercial banking relationship manager. Buck will rely on the extensive relationships he has built within the region throughout his 20-year career working for regional and community banking institutions. Buck will focus on growing the banks recognition in the Orlando market with Homeowners Associations, Property Management Companies, Medical and Dental businesses and the Manufacturing sector.









Dr. Shalonda Warren joins the banks commercial banking team as vice president, commercial relationship manager. Dr. Warren will use her 14 years of experience focusing on high-net-worth industries, including manufacturing, wholesale distribution, medical fields and technology, to deliver the banks unique customer-first banking model to commercial clients with revenue of $5 million and above. She will also manage an existing book of business to provide banking services and products to assist businesses and their principals with business growth, asset management and operational needs.









Robert Frederick has joined the local commercial banking team as vice president, relationship manager, Tampa team lead. Frederick has 10 years of commercial banking industry experience and will focus on understanding clients goals to provide them with the best financial products and services to help them achieve success. Fredericks ability to work through problems with clients and uncover opportunities to help grow their business has made him a sought-after and trusted partner to many organizations throughout the region.









The opening of the Orlando commercial banking office is the latest step in Customers Banks expansion to continue providing best-in-class banking services nationally. With an initial focus in Florida and Georgia, Customers Bank will expand its unique high-tech, high-touch, single point of contact banking model in several large metropolitan markets, including Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville and Sarasota.









Deploying teams of seasoned commercial bankers throughout these markets will allow the bank to successfully serve the needs of privately owned business with revenue ranging between $10 million and $100 million seeking assistance in working capital financing, owner-occupied mortgage financing or investment real estate financing, as well as companies needing sophisticated treasury management solutions for their cash management needs. The local banking team will also be able to assist different business segments and industries throughout the Southeast as the team expands relationships within the financial and investment management sector, property management and related associations, medical industry, private schools and colleges, and transportation and logistics.









Customers Banks depth of expertise in the real estate, financial services, and technology and its customer first approach allows its clients to be served by a team of bankers focused on assisting the customer achieve success. This model serves businesses and their principals of all sizes, placing the emphasis on the relationship between the banking team and the client, rather than the size and complexity of a business to determine how the customer is best served by the bank.









Customers Bank provides financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals and families through its network of branch locations, digital platforms and commercial offices. It offers deposit, commercial lending, specialty lending and consumer lending products. The bank also offers wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lockbox, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay services and more. The cash management services include account reconciliation, collections and sweep accounts.









To learn more about Customers Bank and its products and services, visit www.customersbank.com.









About Customers Bank









Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:CUBI, Financial) a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.8 billion at March 31, 2021. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Additional information can be found on the companys website, www.customersbank.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005992/en/