Allegiant Hiring Nearly 200 Pilots In Response To Increasing Travel Demand

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2021

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT), one of the fastest growing airlines in the U.S., plans to hire 184 pilots in the coming months, a nearly 19 percent increase to the company's current roster of approximately 1,000 pilots.

The new hires are part of the company's growth strategy to meet increasing demand for air travel. The first group of pilots will begin training in July, with classes scheduled to run every few weeks through early 2022.

As states have eased pandemic restrictions and the COVID-19 vaccine has rolled out across the country, demand for travel has rebounded. Allegiant, which focuses on linking travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class leisure destinations, was the first domestic carrier to restore capacity to pre-pandemic levels.

"These new pilots will be a welcome addition to our current roster of exceptional flight crew members," said Tracy Tulle, Allegiant's senior vice president of flight crew operations. "Their hiring really marks an exciting part of our five-year growth plan, which includes onboarding new pilots and flight attendants, as well as adding aircraft to our fleet, and new bases, cities and routes to our network."

Allegiant operates an all-Airbus fleet of A319s and A320s, flying more than 580 routes to 129 cities. The aircraft are assigned to one of the airline's 20 bases across the U.S., where crew members live and work. The company currently employs more than 4,000 team members.

The airline's out-and-back business model is unique in the industry, says Geir Bjoran, Allegiant's chief pilot. That benefit, combined with competitive wages and advancement opportunities, makes Allegiant an employer of choice for pilots.

"Because our flights are point-to-point, with no layovers or connecting flights, our crew members end most work days back at their home base," Bjoran says.

Allegiant Together We Fly

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact
Phone: 702-800-2020
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-hiring-nearly-200-pilots-in-response-to-increasing-travel-demand-301288136.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

