Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

BENSALEM, Pa., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming June 8, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired 3D Systems Corporation ("3D Systems" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDD) securities between May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").



Investors suffering losses on their 3D Systems investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

3D Systems is a holding company that offers three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools.

On March 1, 2021, 3D Systems issued a press release advising investors that it will delay the filing of its annual report on a Form 10-K. The Company stated that "the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses." 3D Systems also stated that it had identified "certain internal control deficiencies" and that, as a result, it would "report material weaknesses in internal controls in its fiscal 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K."

On March 2, 2021, 3D Systems filed a NT-10K with the SEC, stating that its 10-K filing would be delayed for the reasons listed in their March 1, 2021 press release.

On this news, 3D Systems' stock price fell $7.62 per share, or 19.6%, to close at $31.17 per share on March 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired 3D Systems securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 8, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

