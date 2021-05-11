Brazilian Broker XP in Growth Mode

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Brazilian Broker XP in Growth Mode

Author's Avatar
Holmes Osborne, CFA
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

XP Inc. (

XP, Financial) is a Brazilian brokerage firm that is in extreme growth mode. The company is taking on new customers and assets under management are soaring. The stock trades for $43.57, there are 559.06 million shares and the market cap is $24.4 billion. XP trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

First-quarter growth has been phenomenal. Client assets grew 96% to 715 billion reals ($136.6 billion). Revenue was up 50% to 2.8 billion reals. The number of clients grew 45% to 3 million. Net income was up 85% to 734 million reals.

Sales were 3.2 billion reals in 2018, 5.5 billion reals in 2019, 8.7 billion reals in 2020 and Morgan Stanley's estimate is 12.2 billion reals for this year. Earnings per share were 25 cents in 2018 and are expected to be 97 cents this year. Outstanding shares have only grown from 509 million to 559 million over that time frame. Not bad. Morgan Stanley has a target price of $66. The bank thinks 2022 earnings will be $1.30.

Major shareholders include the founders, Great Atlantic and Itau Unibanco (

ITUB, Financial). There is an annoying dual share class structure that gives the public less of a vote at shareholder meetings. Itau is selling off its large stake.

So why is the stock so cheap? Probably with negative news surrounding Brazil. Crime, violence, graft presidents and top CEOs getting thrown in jail. According to a Barron's article that came out in December, Dana White of Columbia Threadneedle stated, "Half the companies we own in Brazil weren't listed four or five years ago. There's a negative story around Brazil we just don't agree with."

I visited an XP office in Fortaleza Brazil, last fall. It's about what you'd find in the United States. The company has mutual funds, Visa cards, can buy stocks, managed money (which means stock portfolios managed by professionals) and various other things. Obviously it's not as robust as Charles Schwab (

SCHW, Financial) or Fidelity (FIS, Financial), but XP is gaining breadth every year.

The financial industry in Brazil is incredibly bureaucratic and inefficient. I've had instances where there are four ATMs and only one will accept my American debit card. People have to wait for hours at a time to be seen at banks. My theory is that XP will continue to steal market share from the big players. So far, this theory has been working out.

And now for the risks. Brazil is a notoriously tough place to do business. I mentioned above about graft and corruption. President Jair Bolsonaro recently named General Joaquim Silva e Luna as the next CEO of Petrobras (

PBR, Financial). The general has no prior knowledge of the energy industry.

The Brazilian real has been weak with other Latin American currencies. It takes 5.22 real to buy one dollar. In 2017, it took about 3. I thought higher commodity prices would bolster Latin American currencies. So far, it appears it has not.

Another risk is "black box investing." As with all financials, there could be some hidden issues. I see and abundance of derivatives on the balance sheet. These are funky and hard to understand.

I like XP. It's in growth mode. I also like having some money diversified into Brazil as it's an emerging market. We're at a small loss but we continue to hold.

Disclosure: We own shares.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Author's Avatar
Holmes Osborne is principal of Osborne Global Investors.