Concentrix Customer Feedback Management Platform Recognized as a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm

FREMONT, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation ( CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) services and technologies, today announced it has been named a strong performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q2 2021 report.



The Concentrix Voice of the Customer (VOC) solution combines omnichannel feedback from the customer journey with experience management and insights to help businesses learn from customers, predict behavior, and generate exceptional loyalty and financial growth.

The Forrester report gave Concentrix the highest scores possible across seven criteria, including Creates A Culture of Customer-Centricity, Usability, Product Vision and Strategy, Services Strategy, Customer Feedback Loop / Inner Loop, Employee Feedback (VoCE/VoE), and Employee Ecosystem.

Forresters report also noted that Concentrix has robust analytics capabilities, brings a strong focus on driving adoption and transforming culture, and is great for buyers looking for a blend of technology and services.

Our Concentrix technology enhancements are designed to help orchestrate action, adoption, and culture change for brands of all shapes and sizes, said Kathy Juve, EVP at Concentrix. The future of feedback is here, and were proud to have our technology recognized as a strong performer by Forrester.

For more details, download a complimentary copy of the Forrester report at https://www.concentrix.com/forrester-wave-cfm/

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation ( CNXC) is a leading technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the worlds best brands, including over 95 Global Fortune 500 clients and over 90 global disruptor clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across six continents, our staff deliver next-generation customer experiences and help companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in the following key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. We are Different by Design. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

