Sanderson Farms to Participate in BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Virtual Conference





Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that management will participate in the BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference to be held May 19-20, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this conference will be held in a virtual format only.









The investor presentation by Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, and Mike Cockrell, treasurer, chief financial officer & chief legal officer, will begin at approximately 10:20 a.m. Central Time, 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Companys website, www.sandersonfarms.com, and a replay will be available for 30 days.









Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005990/en/