SINTX Technologies Announces New Product Brand, FleX SN, For Antipathogenic and Biomedical Applications

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) ( SINT) (SINTX or the Company), an original equipment manufacturer of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, announced today the FleX SNTM branded line of its silicon nitride based products. FleX SN reflects the companys evolution from producing monolithic spinal implants, to a wider array of silicon nitride based technologies for use in biomedical and antipathogenice applications, such as particulate silicon nitride, polymer composites, and coatings on other materials.

SINTXs FleX SN brand of silicon nitride products are created under a highly flexible R&D model, with high quality and performance, for use in many biomedical and antipathogenic applications such as wound care and dressings, spinal and dental implants, consumer facemasks, and more. Only FleX SN branded products offer the same formulation of silicon nitride that has proven its safety in over 40,000 spine fusion surgeries, and that has been rigorously tested to confirm a wide range of antiviral, antifungal and antibacterial properties.

Initial products available under the new FleX SN brand include:

FleX SN-MC 2 (Ultra-dense silicon nitride ceramic used in FDA cleared medical implants)

(Ultra-dense silicon nitride ceramic used in FDA cleared medical implants) FleX SN-CSC (Features a combined architecture that can mimic the cortical-cancellous structure of bone and is used in FDA cleared medical implants )

FleX SN-PEEK (Combines the unique bioactivity of silicon nitride with the properties of conventional PEEK polymer)

FleX SN-AP (Antipathogenic silicon nitride powder with targeted effectiveness against viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), with proven mammalian cell compatibility)

The rebranding includes a redesign of the companys website, product logos, graphics, communications and correspondence. Additionally SINTX has submitted a trademark application for FleX SN which we anticipate will be awarded in the coming months.

Since we announced our name change to SINTX Technologies in 2018, the company has been on a journey to re-invent itself, said Dr. Sonny Bal, President and CEO at SINTX Technologies. We continue to focus on developing silicon nitride material properties, product design, and new applications in the biomedical space. Additionally, we have broadened our market focus to identify more antipathogenic and industrial applications for silicon nitride.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and ASD9100D certified manufacturing facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: market acceptance of the rebranding of company products FleX SN; volatility in the price of SINTXs common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTXs ability to raise funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect managements current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTXs Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 22, 2021, and in SINTXs other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

Business Inquiries for SINTX:

SINTX Technologies

801.839.3502

[email protected]



Media Inquiries for SINTX:

Amanda Barry

Associate Director, Content and PR

The Summit Group

[email protected]

