Martin Midstream Partners L.P. to Participate in the 2021 Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference





Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (MMLP or the Partnership) announced today that members of executive management will host virtual meetings during the 2021 Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference taking place May 18-21, 2021. A copy of the Partnerships presentation will be available by visiting the Partnerships website at www.MMLP.com.









About Martin Midstream Partners









Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services.









