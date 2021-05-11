Austin FC and Q2 Announce the Austin FC Dream Starter Competition

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Austin FC and Q2 Announce the Austin FC Dream Starter Competition

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



Austin FC and Q2+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), Official Community Partner of Austin FC, announced today the activation of the Austin FC Dream Starter Competition, an annual business initiative allowing Austinites from underrepresented groups to demonstrate ingenuity and compete for one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000 USD) in Dream Starter funds to jumpstart and/or accelerate their entrepreneurial venture. In collaboration with DivInc, an Austin-based nonprofit, the first annual Austin FC Dream Starter entrepreneurial venture presented by Q2 will open the online application process to eligible entities on Tuesday, May 11 at www.austinfc.com%2Fdreamstarter. The selected winning venture will be announced at Austin FCs inaugural home match on June 19 at the Q2 Stadium.



The Austin FC Dream Starter Competition is representative of Q2 and Austin FCs ongoing work to build a more inclusive and equitable city, commented Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. The start-up spirit is central to Austin and Austin FC, and our Club is proud to partner with Q2 and DivInc to support a deserving Austin-based underrepresented entrepreneur.



At Q2, we are passionate about our mission to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions, said Matt Flake, CEO, Q2. And just like the financial institutions and fintech companies we serve who provide access to life-changing banking and lending services to their diverse communities, we are excited to partner with Austin FC and DivInc to empower underrepresented entrepreneurs in Austin and help them turn their dreams into reality.



"DivInc is super excited and extremely proud to partner with Austin FC and Q2 because this is a continuation of their intentional focus in building inclusive communities in Austin, added Preston L. James II, DivInc Co-Founder and CEO. We pride ourselves in being leaders for diversity, equity and inclusion within the innovation ecosystem and 'Dream Starter' is just another shining example of how we can come together to create a transformative impact within the community. We're getting it done, together. This is what this is all about!"



Austin FC and Q2 will run the Austin FC Dream Starter competition annually. Applications for the inaugural competition open on Tuesday, May 11 and close at midnight on Tuesday, May 18. In addition to the one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000 USD) in Dream Starter funds, the winning entity will also receive various marketing benefits at Q2 Stadium during an Austin FC regular season MLS match to further promote their initiative.



From the applicant group, five (5) finalists will be selected to participate in a Pitch Contest on June 10 at Q2 Stadium. The Pitch Contest, held at the Q2 Field Club in Q2 Stadium, will consist of a panel presentation. Each finalist presentation will be evaluated by a diverse selection of representatives from Austin FC, Q2, DivInc and other executives from the Austin entrepreneurial community. The inaugural Austin FC Dream Starter winner will be announced to the public and honored with a check presentation during halftime at the Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes match presented by Q2 on June 19th.



Q2s mission to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions aligns with Austin FCs inclusivity through equity community pillar. In collaboration with DivInc and its aim to connect underrepresented entrepreneurs with the resources needed to build profitable, high-growth companies, the Austin FC Dream Starter funds will aid Austinites in overcoming financial barriers to attain entrepreneurial success. For a complete list of terms and rules about the Austin FC Dream Starter Competition, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.austinfc.com%2Fdreamstarter.



About Austin FC


Austin+FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the 27th club in January 2019. Austin FC will officially begin play in 2021 in the new, 100% privately financed, $260 million, state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium in Austin.



Austin FC operates the Austin FC Academy, the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the regions most talented young players.



About Q2 Holdings, Inc.


Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.



About DivInc


DivInc is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to generate equity through entrepreneurship by equipping underrepresented founders with access to the critical resources they need to build successful companies. DivInc offers programs including a 12-week accelerator for early-stage startups and builds partnerships with local government and non-government entities to drive systemic change. Founded in 2016, DivInc has supported 73 companies, and is headquartered in Austin, TX, with the second location in Houston that opened in spring 2021. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.divinc.org%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005987/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)