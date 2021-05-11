EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – SKLZ, FEAC





WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SKLZ, FEAC) between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 7, 2021.









SO WHAT: If you purchased Skillz securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.









WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Skillz class action, go to http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rosenlegal.com%2Fcases-register-2093.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 7, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.









DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the three games responsible for a majority of Skillzs revenues had declined substantially; (2) Skillzs revenue recognition policy misrepresented the financial condition of the company; (3) the Company had unrealistic market growth projections, specifically in the Android market; and (4) as a result, defendants statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.









To join the Skillz class action, go to http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rosenlegal.com%2Fcases-register-2093.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.









No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investors ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.









