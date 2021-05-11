Logo
MEDIA ADVISORY REMINDER - Aritzia Fiscal 2021 Q4 earnings release and webcast on Tuesday, May 11th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vancouver-based Aritzia Inc. ("Aritzia" or the "Company") (TSX: ATZ), a vertically integrated, innovative design house of fashion brands, will release and provide comment on its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 financial results today, May 11th. The Company's F2021 Q4 news release will be issued once markets close, after 1:00 p.m. PST, and can accessed by visiting http://investors.aritzia.com/events-and-presentations/.

Aritzia corporate logo. (CNW Group/Aritzia Inc.)

Media are invited to listen in to the Company's analyst/investor webcast today at 1:30 p.m. PST where Aritzia executives will provide further comment on Aritzia's results and outlook.

WHAT:

Aritzia Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 analyst/investor webcast
http://investors.aritzia.com/events-and-presentations/




WHO:

Brian Hill

Aritzia Founder and Chief Executive Officer


Jenn Wong

Aritzia President and Chief Operating Officer


Todd Ingledew

Aritzia Chief Financial Officer




WHEN:

Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST

A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the webcast. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and enter access code 5826. An archive of the webcast will be available on Aritzia's investor relations website.

ABOUT ARITZIA:
Aritzia is an innovative design house and fashion boutique. We conceive, create, develop and retail fashion brands with a depth of design and quality that provides compelling value. Each of our brands has its own vision and distinct aesthetic point of view. As a group, they are united by an unwavering commitment to superior fabrics, meticulous construction and relevant, effortless design.

Founded in Vancouver in 1984, Aritzia now has 101 locations in select cities across North America, including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. We pride ourselves on creating immersive, human and highly personal shopping experiences, both in our boutiques and on Aritzia.com with a focus on delivering Everyday Luxury.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory-reminder---aritzia-fiscal-2021-q4-earnings-release-and-webcast-on-tuesday-may-11th-301288998.html

SOURCE Aritzia Inc.

