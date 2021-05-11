Wholesale inflation is catching up with China's economy, according to a government report published on Monday.

China's producer prices rose at an annual rate of 6.8% in April 2021, up from a 4.4% gain in March and above market expectations of 6.5%. That's the fourth straight jump in factory gate prices and the fastest pace since October 2017.

Prices of means of production rose much faster (9.1% vs 5.8% in March), driven by extraction (24.9% vs 12.3%), processing (5.4% vs 3.4%), and raw materials (15.2% vs 10.1%). Meanwhile, prices of consumer goods increased faster (0.3% vs 0.1%), led by food (1.8% vs 2%).

The pick-up in wholesale inflation follows a strong rebound of the Chinese economy, which advanced at an annual rate of 18.3 percent in March, up from a 6.5 percent growth in the fourth quarter. That was the most robust pace of economic expansion since 1992.

The world's second-largest economy has been the big beneficiary of the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Chinese exports surged at an annual rate of 32.3% in April to $263.92 billion.

That was the tenth straight month of increase in exports, driven by strong demand for Chinese products from the US, South Korea, Japan, and EU.

The rise in producer prices is not confined to China. It extends to the US, where producer prices for final demand rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier in March 2021, following a 2.8 percent increase in February. That was the most significant advance in producer prices since September 2011.

Financial markets have noticed, with Treasury yields rising both in the US and China from the pandemic lows of last summer. Yet, at the same time, equities are caught between the tailwinds of a more robust economy and rising long-term interest rates.

While it is still too early to determine whether the rise in producer prices is a temporary or a permanent phenomenon, one thing is clear: inflation will be on the Wall Street watch list for a long time.