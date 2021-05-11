Studio City Finance Announces Pricing of 5.000% Senior Notes Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Studio City Finance Announces Pricing of 5.000% Senior Notes Offering

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

MACAU, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio City Finance Limited (Studio City Finance) announces that it has priced its international offering of 5.000% senior notes due 2029 (the Additional Notes). Studio City Finance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Studio City International Holdings Limited (SCIHL).

The offering consists of US$350 million aggregate principal amount of Additional Notes, priced at 101.50% of the principal amount plus accrued interest from January 14, 2021 to, but not including, the issue date of the Additional Notes. Studio City Finance intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to partially fund the capital expenditures of the remaining project for Studio City and for general corporate purposes.

The Additional Notes are proposed to be senior obligations of Studio City Finance, ranking equally with all of Studio City Finances existing and future senior indebtedness and will constitute additional notes under the indenture, dated January 14, 2021 pursuant to which Studio City Finance issued US$750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (the Original Notes) on January 14, 2021. The Additional Notes will be issued on the same terms and conditions (other than the issue date and issue price) as the Original Notes and will be consolidated and form a single series with the Original Notes. The Additional Notes are proposed to be guaranteed by all of Studio City Finances existing restricted subsidiaries on a senior basis (the Note Guarantees). SCIHL will not be a guarantor of the Additional Notes.

The Additional Notes and the Note Guarantees are being offered and sold in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Additional Notes and the Note Guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state laws. Studio City Finance does not intend to register any portion of the offering of the proposed Additional Notes and the Note Guarantees in the United States.

This press release in for information purposes only. Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to buy, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Studio City Finances beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the global pandemic of COVID-19, caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus, and the continued impact of its consequences on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) growth of the gaming market and visitations in Macau, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) local and global economic conditions, (v) our anticipated growth strategies, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as may, will, expect, anticipate, target, aim, estimate, intend, plan, believe, potential, continue, is/are likely to or other similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements made in the Additional Notes offering documents speak only as of the date thereof and all information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Studio City Finance does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investment community, please contact:
Robin Yuen
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: +852 2598 3619
Email: [email protected]

For media enquiries, please contact:
Chimmy Leung
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +852 3151 3765
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzNDI4OCM0MTc1MzAyIzIwOTIxMzU=
d7c15b46-dede-4cee-b1e9-59bf2f54edd3
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)