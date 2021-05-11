Logo
ADESA Bolsters Buyer Confidence with Enhanced Vehicle Undercarriage Imaging

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Expanded Condition Report Inspection Data Now Available in U.S. and Canada

PR Newswire

CARMEL, Ind., May 11, 2021

CARMEL, Ind., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADESA, a business unit of global wholesale used vehicle digital marketplace operator KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), announces the launch of new condition report capabilities including the addition of high-definition vehicle undercarriage photos on all ADESA condition reports. The launch of this enhanced imagery is aimed at providing buyers with relevant, actionable data to support smart and confident bidding and buying decisions. The images, which launched in mid-April, are now available across the U.S. and Canada.

KAR Global logo (PRNewsfoto/KAR Auction Services, Inc.)

"We want our customers to have absolute confidence when they buy vehicles from any of our marketplaces," says Srisu Subrahmanyam, chief operating officer of ADESA. "In an increasingly digital environment, buyer confidence is strengthened through accurate and consistent condition reports. Our goal is to exceed the on-premise viewing experience for dealers and provide them with more information, imagery and data than they could gather from watching a car run down an auction lane. The addition of enhanced undercarriage photos provides dealers a more in-depth view of the vehicles they are considering for purchase and will help them make more confident, predictable and data-informed decisions."

Undercarriage images are captured using ADESA's new inspection technology platformlaunched earlier this yearthat powers high quality and high resolution photos to enhance vehicle condition reports. With this technology, vehicle inspection specialists are able to complete inspections more quickly and accuratelyproviding better, more consistent information to buyers.

The undercarriage images can be found in the photos section of the condition report. They include left side, right side, rear and front views and allow buyers to better assess a vehicle's undercarriage for rust, any damaged structural components or leaks as well as exhaust, frame and rocker panel conditions, which may be visible in such photos. And because the images are static, dealers can enlarge the photos using the zoom-in function to see close-up, highly specific undercarriage detail.

"Our vehicle inspection specialists understand the increasing importance of their role and the responsibility they have to our customers," said Richard Carpentier, head of inspection solutions at KAR Global. "They have received rigorous, hands-on training on this new undercarriage imaging capability and have a deep understanding of how these additional images will be relied upon by our customers. And by strengthening the quality of our vehicle condition reports, we're helping increase buyer confidence while improving outcomes for sellers."

Evolving the most innovative and technologically advanced inspection capabilities remains a key focal point for ADESA and KAR's other digital marketplace businesses. This new addition comes following the recent announcement of KAR's partnership with Ravin AI in North America to expand KAR's inspection portfolio with mobile-based, data-driven artificial intelligence capabilities for damage detection and vehicle representation. The partnership also fortifies the seamless flow of inspection information, data and images throughout the entire remarketing lifecycle for the company's customers.

ADESA is a leading provider of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles supported by more than 70 vehicle logistics center locations across North America. ADESA's progressive technology, data-driven tools and industry leading customer support are helping make wholesale easy so its OEM, financial institution, rental, fleet, and franchise and independent dealer customers can be more successful. Learn more about ADESA here.

KAR Contacts


Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Jill Trudeau

Mike Eliason

(317) 796-0945

(317) 249-4559

[email protected]

[email protected]

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions in 2020. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, U.K. and Europe. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adesa-bolsters-buyer-confidence-with-enhanced-vehicle-undercarriage-imaging-301288928.html

SOURCE KAR Global

