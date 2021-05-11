Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Declares Dividend

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 11, 2021 the Board of Directors of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) declared a regular quarterly dividend of twenty-two (22) cents per share, payable June 18, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021.

