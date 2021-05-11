Skyworks Solutions Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Skyworks Solutions (NAS:SWKS, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $166.53 per share and the market cap of $27.5 billion, Skyworks Solutions stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Skyworks Solutions is shown in the chart below.

Because Skyworks Solutions is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 0.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 10.29% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Skyworks Solutions has a cash-to-debt ratio of 7.90, which is better than 71% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Skyworks Solutions at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Skyworks Solutions is fair. This is the debt and cash of Skyworks Solutions over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Skyworks Solutions has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.4 billion and earnings of $7.23 a share. Its operating margin is 31.36%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Skyworks Solutions is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Skyworks Solutions over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Skyworks Solutions is 0.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -2.6%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Skyworks Solutions's return on invested capital is 31.49, and its cost of capital is 8.51. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Skyworks Solutions is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Skyworks Solutions (NAS:SWKS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Skyworks Solutions stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

