ICA Gruppen AB Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of ICA Gruppen AB (OSTO:ICA, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of SEK396.9 per share and the market cap of SEK79.8 billion, ICA Gruppen AB stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for ICA Gruppen AB is shown in the chart below.

Because ICA Gruppen AB is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 4.9% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. ICA Gruppen AB has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.43, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. The overall financial strength of ICA Gruppen AB is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of ICA Gruppen AB is fair. This is the debt and cash of ICA Gruppen AB over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. ICA Gruppen AB has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of SEK126.5 billion and earnings of SEK20.671 a share. Its operating margin of 4.53% better than 67% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. Overall, GuruFocus ranks ICA Gruppen AB's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of ICA Gruppen AB over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of ICA Gruppen AB is 4.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.2%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, ICA Gruppen AB's ROIC is 3.64 while its WACC came in at 1.93. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of ICA Gruppen AB is shown below:

In closing, The stock of ICA Gruppen AB (OSTO:ICA, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 67% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. To learn more about ICA Gruppen AB stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

