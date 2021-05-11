Wall Street is running out of investment themes to rally bullish investors to new market highs, which can explain the choppiness in the performance of major market indexes.

In a world of nearly free money, Wall Street rarely runs out of investment themes to excite investors. In the spring of 2021, in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, Wall Street rallied on the "lock-down" theme, the sectors of the economy that stood to benefit from people confined in their homes, like the home improvement, home furnishings, and digital technologies. Thus, the big rally in shares of the listed companies that made up these sectors.

Then focus shifted to another theme, the "opening of the economy," the restaurant sectors, the brick-and-mortar retailers, and the tourism and travel sector. Thus, the big rally in the listed shares of restaurant chains, hotel chains, airlines, and shopping mall operators.

More recently, investors embraced the "recovery theme," embracing the shares of metals and materials. These sectors stand to benefit from rising production to keep up with a boom in consumer demand. Thus, the a big rally in the listed shares of miners and copper and steelmakers.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure and the alternative energies theme arise from Washington's significant commitment to both sectors. Thus, the rally in the shares of the listed companies that stand to benefit from government spending. Never mind that some of the companies in the alternative energy sectors have little to show in terms of top and bottom line.

Wait, there is morethe cryptocurrency sector, where investors are dreaming of digital currencies replacing national currencies.

The trouble is that, in most cases, asset prices have already run ahead of reality. Some restaurant stocks, for instance, have been trading at much higher valuations than the pre-Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fed has already warned investors that valuations are getting stretched and asset prices are vulnerable to a correction.

Meanwhile, money isn't as accessible as it used to be with long-term interest rates, twice the level they were back in August in the mid of the pandemic.

In short, Wall Street is in a reset mode, searching for the next big theme to excite traders and investors in a world where money is getting less accessible, which can explain the choppiness in daily trade in recent weeks.