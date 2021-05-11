Wall Street Is Running Out of Investment Themes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wall Street Is Running Out of Investment Themes

Wall Street is in a reset mode, searching for the next big theme to excite traders and investors in a world where money is getting less accessible.

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wall Street is running out of investment themes to rally bullish investors to new market highs, which can explain the choppiness in the performance of major market indexes.

In a world of nearly free money, Wall Street rarely runs out of investment themes to excite investors. In the spring of 2021, in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, Wall Street rallied on the "lock-down" theme, the sectors of the economy that stood to benefit from people confined in their homes, like the home improvement, home furnishings, and digital technologies. Thus, the big rally in shares of the listed companies that made up these sectors.

Then focus shifted to another theme, the "opening of the economy," the restaurant sectors, the brick-and-mortar retailers, and the tourism and travel sector. Thus, the big rally in the listed shares of restaurant chains, hotel chains, airlines, and shopping mall operators.

More recently, investors embraced the "recovery theme," embracing the shares of metals and materials. These sectors stand to benefit from rising production to keep up with a boom in consumer demand. Thus, the a big rally in the listed shares of miners and copper and steelmakers.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure and the alternative energies theme arise from Washington's significant commitment to both sectors. Thus, the rally in the shares of the listed companies that stand to benefit from government spending. Never mind that some of the companies in the alternative energy sectors have little to show in terms of top and bottom line.

Wait, there is morethe cryptocurrency sector, where investors are dreaming of digital currencies replacing national currencies.

The trouble is that, in most cases, asset prices have already run ahead of reality. Some restaurant stocks, for instance, have been trading at much higher valuations than the pre-Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fed has already warned investors that valuations are getting stretched and asset prices are vulnerable to a correction.

Meanwhile, money isn't as accessible as it used to be with long-term interest rates, twice the level they were back in August in the mid of the pandemic.

In short, Wall Street is in a reset mode, searching for the next big theme to excite traders and investors in a world where money is getting less accessible, which can explain the choppiness in daily trade in recent weeks.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.