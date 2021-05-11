Snow Capital Management, L.P. Buys Alliance Data Systems Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Centene Corp, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, AECOM, JPMorgan Chase

- New Purchases: ADS, LMT, PFE, HPQ, CRI, CPS, PLAB, MJ, HFC, VRA, OPTN, CODX, BGS, PFF,
- Added Positions: CNC, AGI, LGF.A, WCC, TSN, COG, HAS, CAH, GD, PACW, BTG, PPC, ACCO, AEL, FMBI, SIMO, CNO, WFC, INTC, MHK, JCOM, UMPQ, BKU, AM, TMHC, FHN, AAWW, BP, UFS, FCF, OFG, GSPD.PFD, CNK, GDXJ, EFA, SKX, GER, FLXN, KMI, INDA, EEM,
- Reduced Positions: PNC, JPM, IP, LH, IPG, GS, DRI, ZBH, PVH, LNC, NCR, UNM, AEO, TPR, NVT, KSS, PXD, DIS, SMCI, AXP, URBN, IART, DAL, LUMN, NTAP, BAC, PLAY, CMC, XEC, PHM, HIG, CAT, ARGO, NCLH, AMN, BLMN, ALLYPA.PFD, MOD, LVS, JBLU, AMZN, VUG, RIO, TFC, MET, CENX, DK, JNJ, FDX, SU, AMGN, CSCO, AMG, IWP, NLY, EAT, NUE, ORCL, VSH, VZ, PCAR, SNY,
- Sold Out: ACM, WHR, TGT, GOOG, VLO, TRV, IUSV, ALLY, GVA, HBI, EXC, DIOD, RRC, GORO, GLUU, IIVI, PBF, EMN, STZ,
For the details of
Richard Snow 's stock buys and sells,
- Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 821,120 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 144,688 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.03%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 558,419 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
- CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) - 831,504 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55%
- WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 224,897 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.45%
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 82,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 24,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 198,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 83,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $47.12, with an estimated average price of $37.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 48,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carter's Inc (CRI)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Carter's Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Centene Corp (CNC)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Centene Corp by 59.37%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $68.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 301,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 408.27%. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04. The stock is now traded at around $8.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 983,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 139.36%. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 669,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 37.45%. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $106.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 224,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 242,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 60.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 490,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97.Reduced: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 97.11%. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $194.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 1,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 24.03%. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $159.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 144,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: International Paper Co (IP)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in International Paper Co by 44.41%. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 141,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 49.67%. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $276.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 23,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 92.7%. The sale prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 65.12%. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $362.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 5,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.
