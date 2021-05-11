Snow Capital Management, L.P. Buys Alliance Data Systems Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Centene Corp, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, AECOM, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: ADS, LMT, PFE, HPQ, CRI, CPS, PLAB, MJ, HFC, VRA, OPTN, CODX, BGS, PFF,

Investment company Snow Capital Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Alliance Data Systems Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Centene Corp, Pfizer Inc, Alamos Gold Inc, sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, AECOM, JPMorgan Chase, International Paper Co, Whirlpool Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Snow Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Snow Capital Management, L.P. owns 136 stocks with a total value of $689 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 821,120 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 144,688 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.03% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 558,419 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) - 831,504 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55% WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 224,897 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.45%

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 82,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 24,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 198,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 83,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $47.12, with an estimated average price of $37.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 48,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Carter's Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Centene Corp by 59.37%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $68.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 301,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 408.27%. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04. The stock is now traded at around $8.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 983,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 139.36%. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 669,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 37.45%. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $106.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 224,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 242,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 60.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 490,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 97.11%. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $194.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 1,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 24.03%. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $159.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 144,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in International Paper Co by 44.41%. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 141,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 49.67%. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $276.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 23,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 92.7%. The sale prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 65.12%. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $362.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 5,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.