Snow Capital Management, L.P. Buys Alliance Data Systems Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Centene Corp, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, AECOM, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Snow Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Alliance Data Systems Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Centene Corp, Pfizer Inc, Alamos Gold Inc, sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, AECOM, JPMorgan Chase, International Paper Co, Whirlpool Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Snow Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Snow Capital Management, L.P. owns 136 stocks with a total value of $689 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Richard Snow 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+snow/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Richard Snow
  1. Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 821,120 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 144,688 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.03%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 558,419 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
  4. CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) - 831,504 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55%
  5. WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 224,897 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.45%
New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)


Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 82,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)


Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 24,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)


Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 198,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)


Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 83,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)


Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $47.12, with an estimated average price of $37.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 48,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carter's Inc (CRI)


Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Carter's Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Centene Corp by 59.37%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $68.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 301,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 408.27%. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04. The stock is now traded at around $8.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 983,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 139.36%. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 669,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 37.45%. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $106.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 224,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 242,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 60.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 490,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97.

Reduced: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 97.11%. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $194.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 1,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 24.03%. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $159.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 144,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: International Paper Co (IP)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in International Paper Co by 44.41%. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 141,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 49.67%. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $276.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 23,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 92.7%. The sale prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 65.12%. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $362.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 5,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Richard Snow. Also check out:


