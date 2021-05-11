Logo
Centerra Gold Announces Election of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) (: CGAU) (Centerra) announces that the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular for its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) held earlier today were elected as directors of Centerra. The vote for director nominees was conducted by ballot. 168,096,447 shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 56.69% of Centerras issued and outstanding common shares. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

NomineeVotes For% Votes ForVotes Withheld% Votes Withheld
Tengiz A.U. Bolturuk155,423,29093.6610,519,5946.34
Richard W. Connor163,036,01498.252,906,8701.75
Dushen Kasenov155,839,98993.9110,102,8956.09
Nurlan Kyshtobaev165,435,50799.69507,3770.31
Michael S. Parrett156,884,74394.549,058,1415.46
Jacques Perron157,323,57494.818,619,3105.19
Scott G. Perry163,997,87098.831,945,0141.17
Sheryl K. Pressler115,323,10169.5050,619,78330.50
Bruce V. Walter161,892,44797.564,050,4372.44
Paul N. Wright165,903,24099.9839,6440.02
Susan Yurkovich161,335,36597.224,607,5192.78

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates three mines, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the kst Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange () under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:
John W. Pearson
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 204-1953
[email protected]

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Companys web site at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/959dcd1a-3ed5-462e-9b53-4e0aa089c627

