The Sonic Fund II, L.P. Issues Statement to Adverum Stockholders

It has come to our attention that one or more Adverum stockholders were left with the impression, following discussions with Adverums representatives, that Adverums management is prepared to resign if Sonics three nominees are elected to the Board. Sonic believes that all stockholders are entitled to discount that fear to zero unless Adverum makes public disclosure to all stockholders addressing managements actual plans. We remind stockholders that Delaware law imposes fiduciary responsibilities on corporate officers, and hope that stockholders will see through any last-ditch tactic to thwart an improved Board. If elected, our fully independent nominees are each committed to working collaboratively and constructively with the rest of the Board and management from day one with the sole goals of maximizing stockholder value and delivering critical patient care.









For more information, please visit www.SaveAdverum.com.









