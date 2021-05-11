Logo
The Sonic Fund II, L.P. Issues Statement to Adverum Stockholders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



The Sonic Fund II, L.P. (Sonic), which beneficially owns approximately 6.8% of the outstanding common stock of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) (the Company or Adverum), today issued the following statement regarding the Companys upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 2021 Annual Meeting), which will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.



It has come to our attention that one or more Adverum stockholders were left with the impression, following discussions with Adverums representatives, that Adverums management is prepared to resign if Sonics three nominees are elected to the Board. Sonic believes that all stockholders are entitled to discount that fear to zero unless Adverum makes public disclosure to all stockholders addressing managements actual plans. We remind stockholders that Delaware law imposes fiduciary responsibilities on corporate officers, and hope that stockholders will see through any last-ditch tactic to thwart an improved Board. If elected, our fully independent nominees are each committed to working collaboratively and constructively with the rest of the Board and management from day one with the sole goals of maximizing stockholder value and delivering critical patient care.



For more information, please visit www.SaveAdverum.com.



VOTE ON THE GREEN PROXY CARD TODAY



If you have voted a white card from Adverum, a later-dated Green card will revoke that vote



If you have any questions or require any assistance with your vote, please contact Saratoga Proxy Consulting, LLC, which is assisting us, at its address and toll-free number listed on the following page. For more information, fellow stockholders can visit our website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saveadverum.com%2Finvestor-materials.



If you have any questions regarding your GREEN proxy card or need assistance in voting your shares, please contact











Saratoga Proxy Consulting, LLC





520 8th Avenue





New York, NY 10018





Stockholders may call toll-free: (888) 368-0379





Banks and brokers call: (212) 257-1311





[email protected]







View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511006123/en/

