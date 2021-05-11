Viveve Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting

Meeting scheduled to reconvene June 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time

Company encourages stockholders to cast their votes

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health, today announced that it has adjourned its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders due to a lack of quorum. The adjourned meeting will be held at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The adjourned meeting will also be a "virtual" meeting of stockholders. The record date for the annual meeting is March 15, 2021. A stockholder may use one of the following simple methods to vote:

Vote by Internet at www.proxyvote.com until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on June 1, 2021 using the 16-digit control number appearing on the proxy card.

Vote by telephone by calling the toll-free telephone number 1-800-690-6903 until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on June 1, 2021 using their 16-digit control number appearing on the proxy card.

Vote by mail by marking, dating and signing the proxy card, and returning it in the postage-paid envelope provided to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Vote at the virtual Annual Meeting by joining the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VIVE2021 using the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card.

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health. Viveve is committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented Viveve System incorporates Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency technology to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate neocollagenesis in a single in-office session. In the United States, the Viveve System is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis. International regulatory approvals and clearances have been received for vaginal laxity and/or improvement in sexual function indications in more than 50 countries.

Viveve continues to advance its clinical development program in SUI. Recently reported FDA approved changes to the U.S. pivotal PURSUIT trial protocol are intended to strengthen the overall study and its potential to achieve its primary efficacy endpoint. Study changes including an increase in the trial's size and more strict patient selection criteria were a result of guidance from Viveve's Clinical Advisory Board upon review of positive results from the Company's SUI feasibility and preclinical studies. Viveve received FDA approval of its IDE application to conduct the multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, sham-controlled PURSUIT trial for improvement of SUI in women in July 2020 and FDA approval of its requested amendments to the IDE protocol as reported on December 10, 2020. Initiation of the trial was reported on January 21, 2021 and subject enrollment is underway. If positive, results from the PURSUIT trial may support a new SUI indication in the U.S.

For more information visit www.viveve.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the impact of the novel coronavirus termed COVID-19 on our clinical development and regulatory review and clearances and on the manufacturing, placements and patient utilization of our Viveve Systems, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, our evaluation of strategic alternatives, our ability to obtain approval or clearance for sale of our medical device for all indications sought, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware, unless required by law.

Viveve is a registered trademark of Viveve, Inc.

Investor Relations contacts:

Amato and Partners, LLC

Investor Relations Counsel

[email protected]

Media contact:

Bill Berry

Berry & Company Public Relations

(212) 253-8881

[email protected]

SOURCE: Viveve Medical, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: