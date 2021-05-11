EVO to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences





EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (EVO or the Company), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:















May 19, 2021, Thomas E. Panther, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum at 2:00 p.m. EDT.









May 26, 2021, James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J. P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at 5:10 p.m. EDT.









June 1, 2021, Darren Wilson, President, International, will present at the Cowen 49 th Annual Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference at 9:10 a.m. EDT.









June 2, 2021, Brendan F. Tansill, President, the Americas, will present at the William Blair 2021 Growth Stock Conference at 9:00 a.m. EDT.













Individuals may listen to live webcasts of the presentations from the conferences from the investor relations section of the Companys website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.evopayments.com. Recordings of the presentations will be archived on the site following the events.









About EVO Payments Inc.









EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.





