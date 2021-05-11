Mace Announces its Participation in the 2021 Investor Summit

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Mace Security International, Inc. ( OTCQX:MACE, Financial), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, is pleased to announce its participation in the Investor Summit (virtual) scheduled for Monday, May 17th at 3:30PM (EDT). Please see registration link below.

Gary Medved, CEO & President of Mace Security International, Inc., states, "We have several new products and venues in which to go to market and we are eager to share our outlook for growth in the underserved personal safety market. We are committed to leveraging the Mace Brand in our growth initiatives."

Sanjay Singh, Executive Chairman, further added, "Over the last fifteen months, we have begun to capture the attention of the market with solid financial performance and our commitment to growing our top line and bottom-line returns. We are focused on increasing shareholder value through consistent improvement in financial results."

Register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IC2vrA-RQTW2ZGGMdeOYAw

About Mace Security International, Inc.:

Mace Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace Take Down brand, KUROS! Brand personal safety products, Vigilant Brand alarms, and Tornado Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE distributes and supports Mace Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

