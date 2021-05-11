Gold Springs Resource Corp. Files Q1 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. ( TSX:GRC, Financial) (OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company"), reports the release of its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis of financial position and results of operations ("MD&A"). In this press release, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

As at March 31, 2021, the Company had a working capital of $1.39 million, including $1.48 million in cash, and subsequently, on April 27, 2021, the Company closed a $2 million first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of secured rights (see press releases dated April 20, 2021, and April 27, 2021, for further details).

During Q1 2021, general and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based payments, remained consistent at $0.22 million compared with $0.22 million during the 3-month period ended March 31, 2020.

Exploration spending during the three months ended March 31, 2021, increased to $0.27 million from $0.20 million incurred during the same period of last year. Principal activities conducted at the Gold Springs project during Q1 2021, included drilling on the Utah side of the project, where a total of 2,522 meters in 15 holes have been drilled thus far as part of the 2021 drill program.

The Company reported a net loss of $0.46 million ($0.00 loss per share) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with a net loss of $0.36 million ($0.00 loss per share) for the three months ended March 31, 2020. In Q1 2021 the Company recognized a non-cash loss of $0.23 million, compared with a non-cash loss of $0.15 million in Q1 2020, for its equity investment in World Copper Ltd. (WCU:TSXV).

Outlook

The Company's focus is on the exploration and expansion of the mineral resources at its Gold Springs project in Nevada and Utah, USA, where the Company is currently drilling.

About Gold Springs Resource Corp.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC and OTCQB: GRCAF) is a growth-focused gold exploration company creating value through the exploration and development of the Gold Springs project in Nevada and Utah, U.S.A. Management has extensive experience in global exploration and the mining industry.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Contact:

Matias Herrero

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

+1 (778) 801-1667

Forward Looking Statements

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

