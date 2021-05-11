Logo
NXP Closes Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (

NXPI, Financial) (together with its subsidiaries, NXP) announced today that it has closed the previously announced offering by its subsidiaries NXP B.V., NXP Funding LLC and NXP USA, Inc. (together, the Issuers) of $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 2.500% senior unsecured notes due May 11, 2031 (the 2031 Notes) and $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 3.250% senior unsecured notes due May 11, 2041 (the 2041 Notes and, together with the 2031 Notes, the Notes) pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act). The Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior basis by NXP Semiconductors N.V.

NXP intends to use the net proceeds of the offering of the 2031 Notes to finance, in whole or in part, one or more eligible green projects, which are defined as investments in (A) research and development for NXPs (i) green chip resonant solutions, (ii) battery control and energy management for electric and hybrid cars, (iii) Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, (iv) mobile device beam steering, (v) edge processing portfolio and (vi) smart building technologies, and (B) energy efficiency measures at NXPs manufacturing and non-manufacturing facilities. Pending the allocation of an amount equal to the net proceeds of the 2031 Notes to finance eligible green projects, the net proceeds of the 2031 Notes, together with the net proceeds of the 2041 Notes, will be temporarily held as cash and other short term securities or used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, short-term debt repayment or equity buyback transactions.

The Notes were offered in the United States to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and outside the United States to non-United States persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, qualification or exemption under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (

NXPI, Financial) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements which include statements regarding the offering of the Notes. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. The following risks, among others, could affect our business and financial performance: market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; the ability to successfully introduce new technologies and products; the demand for the goods into which NXPs products are incorporated; potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; trade disputes between the U.S. and China, potential increase of barriers to international trade and resulting disruptions to our established supply chains; the ability to generate sufficient cash, raise sufficient capital or refinance debt at or before maturity to meet both our debt service and research and development and capital investment requirements; the ability to accurately estimate demand and match our production capacity accordingly or obtain supplies from third-party producers; the access to production capacity from third-party outsourcing partners and any events that might affect their business or NXPs relationship with them; the ability to secure adequate and timely supply of equipment and materials from suppliers; the ability to avoid operational problems and product defects and, if such issues were to arise, to rectify them quickly; the ability to form strategic partnerships and joint ventures and successfully cooperate with alliance partners; the ability to win competitive bid selection processes; the ability to develop products for use in customers equipment and products; the ability to successfully hire and retain key management and senior product engineers; and, the ability to maintain good relationships with our suppliers. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak to results only as of the date the statements were made. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in the future. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors listed in NXPs filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of NXPs filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available on NXPs Investor Relations website, www.nxp.com/investor or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The information included on NXPs website is not incorporated into this press release.

For further information, please contact:

InvestorsMedia
Jeff PalmerJacey Zuniga
[email protected][email protected]
+1 408 518 5411+1 512 895 7398

