The Adecco Group Welcomes Bridges Holmes as VP of Diversity, Inclusion and Social Responsibility and Molly Conway as VP of Public Affairs and Communications

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 11, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, today announced the addition of Bridges Holmes as the Group's VP of Diversity, Inclusion and Social Responsibility for North America and Molly Conway as the Group's VP of Public Affairs and Communications in the Americas. Holmes and Conway each bring invaluable experiences and global perspectives from leadership roles across corporate, nonprofit and government sectors to these first-ever new positions at the Adecco Group. In their roles they will build policy efforts and guide diversity focused outcomes aimed at shaping the future of work.

In his new role, Holmes will be responsible for efforts to ensure that the Adecco Group is positioned to leverage the diversity of its highly talented workforce to make the future work for everyone. He brings over 20 years of experience in diversity and inclusion, talent management, recruiting, sales and business development to this role.

As the VP of Public Affairs and Communications for the Adecco Group, Conway will lead the internal and external communications team in North America and work to position the Group as a key organization helping to guide policy changes in Congress and drive the future of work dialogue among policy leaders. She brings knowledge from her leadership roles with the U.S. government and extensive experience with work-based training and apprenticeships.

"At the Adecco Group, we are committed to making the future work for everyone and these are two critical roles that will drive our company goals forward and bring real change to our organization and the many industries we support," said Corinne Ripoche, Regional President of the Adecco Group Americas. "We are honored to have two excellent people join our team with such impressive and extensive experience in diversity and inclusion, communications and public affairs."

About Bridges Holmes

Holmes' work in the diversity and inclusion space has spanned across corporate, non-profit, and business development, including start-ups, entrepreneurship, and social enterprise development. He served in a variety of leadership roles at Cox Automotive where he successfully built and expanded diversity-focused talent programs throughout the U.S. and launched a for-profit diversity and inclusion initiative within CARE USA that focused on delivering inclusive solutions to clients. Holmes will assume his new role on May 17, 2021 and will work closely with the leadership team at the Adecco Group and report to Jalie Cohen, Group SVP, HR Americas.

About Molly Conway

Conway brings years of experience serving as the Deputy General Counsel for Export-Import Bank of the United States and Chief of Staff to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor, in addition to leading the Department's Employment and Training Administration and Congressional Affairs teams. Her work with the Adecco Group is poised to change and shape the future of work and solidify the Group as a leader in this space.

For more information, please visit https://www.adeccogroupna.com/

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers.

We skill, develop, and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies.

Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 30,000 employees. We are proud to have been consistently ranked one of the 'World's Best Workplaces' by Great Place to Work.

The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The Group is powered by three global business units: Adecco, Talent Solutions and Modis.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-adecco-group-welcomes-bridges-holmes-as-vp-of-diversity-inclusion-and-social-responsibility-and-molly-conway-as-vp-of-public-affairs-and-communications-301289126.html

SOURCE The Adecco Group, North America

