Scorpio Tankers Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $19.59 per share and the market cap of $1.1 billion, Scorpio Tankers stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Scorpio Tankers is shown in the chart below.

Because Scorpio Tankers is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 9.63% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Scorpio Tankers has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of Scorpio Tankers is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Scorpio Tankers is poor. This is the debt and cash of Scorpio Tankers over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Scorpio Tankers has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $915.9 million and earnings of $1.43 a share. Its operating margin is 28.63%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Scorpio Tankers is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Scorpio Tankers over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Scorpio Tankers is -12%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 30.3%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Scorpio Tankers's ROIC was 4.90, while its WACC came in at 5.78. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Scorpio Tankers is shown below:

In short, the stock of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 80% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Scorpio Tankers stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

