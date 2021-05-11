First Eagle Commentary- After the Deluge: Inflationary Impulses in a Post-Covid World

Key Takeaways

Massive fiscal and monetary intervention in the US along with the ongoing rollout of vaccines should allow the economy to fully recover from the dislocations of the pandemic and outperform earlier expectations. In contrast, most other economies, with the notable exception of China, seem likely to experience some degree of permanent scarring from Covid-19.

Inflation is likely to accelerate. While the initial move higher may be merely the byproduct of base effects and price distortions that arise as the economy reopens, a more durable shift may emerge as a result of a large positive output gap and the uncertainties associated with the Fed's new flexible average inflation-targeting policy framework.

We believe even more pernicious levels of inflation could result from a fiscal regime shift toward permanent accommodation combined with a Fed unwilling or unable to adjust policy to tame price increases. While such fiscal dominance does not seem likely given the Fed's independent status, very high government debt levels raise the risk of policy alignment.

Regardless of the inflation environment that emerges following this extraordinary episode in economic history, First Eagle will remain focused on building all-weather portfolios that seek to mitigate risk and to help prevent the permanent impairment of capital.

Though the policy response to the global financial crisis of 200809 was of a magnitude never before seen, concerns about the potential negative impacts of huge federal debt balances appeared to serve as a constraint on governments and central banks across the developed world, limiting the size of bailout packages, encouraging austerity measures and, in some estimations, undercutting the effectiveness of their efforts. Presented with another chance at crisis-solving with the outbreak of Covid-19, policymakers unleashed waves of monetary stimulus and fiscal support that already have dwarfed the accommodations of the 2010sand appear to be far from complete.

With the initial market and macroeconomic disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic now more than a year behind us, the rapid dissemination of vaccines has buoyed hopes for a return to something akin to normalcy in the near term. While pent-up consumer demand, a reopening economy, large base effects from last year's low inflation and large-scale fiscal spending seem like a can't-miss recipe for higher prices in 2021, a transitory burst of post-Covid inflation would represent little more than a bit of noise in the midst of 40 years of moderation. Of greater concern, if lesser probability, is that such a surgeamid a backdrop of massive indebtedness, significant and ongoing fiscal stimulus, and a Federal Reserve determined to drive inflation highermay awaken longdormant structural inflationary impulses and lead to a durable shift higher in the pricing environment.

Massive Fiscal and Monetary Stimulus Has the Economy Back on Track

One takeaway from the post-financial crisis period is how quickly the extraordinary can become commonplace. While the United States, unlike many of its developed market peers, had embarked upon a slow road back from the ultra-low policy rates it introduced in the aftermath of the 200709 crisis, progress toward normalcy was minimal and typically met with stiff resistance from financial markets. The target federal funds rate, which had been pegged near zero from 2008 until the Fed began a cautious hiking cycle in 2015, peaked at only 2.5% in December 2018 before the central bank was forced to pause and ultimately reverse course. Similarly, the unwind of the central bank's balance sheet, which began in late 2017, had trimmed only about 15% from its $4.5 trillion balance sheet before the bond runoff was discontinued, leaving it several multiples above its pre-crisis levels.

The policy measures that seemed so novel in the 2010s established a new baseline for crisis response and helped ensure that central banks worldwide were prepared to respond to a global pandemic whose economic impact was likely to be rapid and forceful. With policy rates already at or near their effective lower bound in most advanced economies, central banks looked to asset purchases and lending facilities to carry the load when the pandemic hit. The Fed, for example, rolled out all the facilities it implemented to fight the global financial crisisincluding very large-scale purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securitiesas well as new programs to support the corporate and municipal bond markets, small and medium-sized enterprises and nonprofit organizations. By the end of March 2021, the Fed balance sheet stood at a record $7.6 trillion, as shown in Exhibit 1.

The good news is that these measures appear to have had their desired effects. The Fed's interest rate cuts, quantitative easing and deployment of various facilities to restore market functioning soothed jittery investors and enabled risk assets to mount an astonishing comeback from their initial selloff in February and March 2020. Meanwhile, the swift development and so-far successful rollout of vaccines combined with the introduction of multiple fiscal spending packages have significantly brightened economic outlooks for 2021. The March edition of the Fed's forecast called for 2021 US GDP growth of 6.5% (up from its December 2020 estimate of 4.2%) and a year-end unemployment rate of 4.5% (compared to its previous 5.0% assumption). These positive developments make it likely that the US will avoid a permanent loss of output from the lockdown, as had been widely feared during the pandemic's initial disruptions. As depicted in Exhibit 2, real GDP is on track to exceed its pre-Covid growth rate as soon as this year. The faster-than-expected rebound in the US as well as a strong recovery in China also has bolstered expectations for global growth; the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, for example, updated its 2021 forecast for global economic output to 5.5%, up 1% from its December projection, due in part to the improved outlook for the US and the many beneficial spillovers that should accompany it. That said, the unequal nature of the recovery suggests permanent output loss is likely for the global economy, as shown in Exhibit 3, with emerging markets and developing economies bearing the brunt.

