Horizon Kinetics Buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Weyerhaeuser Co, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Silver Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: WFG, MNRL, CBRE, MMC, RPRX, JOE, MHD, INFL, EBAY, XES, SEB, PKI, MTB, EOG, DNP, ZIOP, BWXT, BBU, MCF,

WFG, MNRL, CBRE, MMC, RPRX, JOE, MHD, INFL, EBAY, XES, SEB, PKI, MTB, EOG, DNP, ZIOP, BWXT, BBU, MCF, Added Positions: MSB, ADM, ICE, WY, VNOM, CVEO, VRSK, OR, NTR, CRL, SAND, BAM, CACI, CNS, LNG, CME, IAC, DMLP, NDAQ, RBA, MSGN, MSTR, MSGS, BGCP, NVG, OIH, RCG, KAR, CTT, BSM, BKI, MSGE, T, ET, WPC, SU, SEE, PCH, PFE, IRM, GIS, EPD, DHR, CVX, FIS, BK, SAN, AJG, AMT,

MSB, ADM, ICE, WY, VNOM, CVEO, VRSK, OR, NTR, CRL, SAND, BAM, CACI, CNS, LNG, CME, IAC, DMLP, NDAQ, RBA, MSGN, MSTR, MSGS, BGCP, NVG, OIH, RCG, KAR, CTT, BSM, BKI, MSGE, T, ET, WPC, SU, SEE, PCH, PFE, IRM, GIS, EPD, DHR, CVX, FIS, BK, SAN, AJG, AMT, Reduced Positions: TPL, SHV, WEN, HHC, LBRDK, IEP, INFO, SLV, LYV, LSXMK, BRK.B, BA, GLD, AC, VXF, MKL, MA, AAPL, GOOGL, PEP, GOOG, LBRDA, PYPL, GDX, WOOD, ELS, LSXMA, IAU, Y, CAT, FCX, MSFT, OSK, UNP, RMT, FWONK, FXA, VGSH, VOO, CNP, CUB, DE, LLY, XOM, IPAR, KLAC, NEM, PBT, DIS, WMB, PKO, SATS, V, NVGS, CBOE, PHYS, DSL, REZI, DOW, FXC, GDXJ, RSP, SPY, VTI, MMM, ABB, ABT, ALCO, MO, AMGN, ADI, NLY, BHP, BAX, VIAC, CVS, CSWC, BXMT, CCL, CSCO, CMCSA, DISCA, DISH, EMR, EXPE, NEE, FHI, CLGX, GS, IONS, JPM, JNJ, LGF.B, NVDA, NWL, OXY, DGX, SBR, VMI, VSAT, WYNN, PCM, EVV, NEA, MHI, MAV, NMZ, KYN, BTZ, BIP, PM, CFX, KMF, CMRE, AMCX, MPC, TMQ, CTR, ABBV, PCI, BPY, GCI, RYAM, BABA, KHC, SQ, WBT, BATRA, BATRK, FTV, KRP, STNE, IWC, JPST,

TPL, SHV, WEN, HHC, LBRDK, IEP, INFO, SLV, LYV, LSXMK, BRK.B, BA, GLD, AC, VXF, MKL, MA, AAPL, GOOGL, PEP, GOOG, LBRDA, PYPL, GDX, WOOD, ELS, LSXMA, IAU, Y, CAT, FCX, MSFT, OSK, UNP, RMT, FWONK, FXA, VGSH, VOO, CNP, CUB, DE, LLY, XOM, IPAR, KLAC, NEM, PBT, DIS, WMB, PKO, SATS, V, NVGS, CBOE, PHYS, DSL, REZI, DOW, FXC, GDXJ, RSP, SPY, VTI, MMM, ABB, ABT, ALCO, MO, AMGN, ADI, NLY, BHP, BAX, VIAC, CVS, CSWC, BXMT, CCL, CSCO, CMCSA, DISCA, DISH, EMR, EXPE, NEE, FHI, CLGX, GS, IONS, JPM, JNJ, LGF.B, NVDA, NWL, OXY, DGX, SBR, VMI, VSAT, WYNN, PCM, EVV, NEA, MHI, MAV, NMZ, KYN, BTZ, BIP, PM, CFX, KMF, CMRE, AMCX, MPC, TMQ, CTR, ABBV, PCI, BPY, GCI, RYAM, BABA, KHC, SQ, WBT, BATRA, BATRK, FTV, KRP, STNE, IWC, JPST, Sold Out: BAF, AMZN, CEO, MUS, BMO, VUG, WMT, FDX, BNS, SOXX, QSR, SII, AGNC, BEP, GOLD, COST, FLO, UNH, UPS, QCOM, MS, LMT, KMB, BPYU, GD, DUC,

As of 2021Q1, Horizon Kinetics owns 339 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 1,557,934 shares, 56.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% CACI International Inc (CACI) - 394,339 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 767,786 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 2,508,711 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 799,036 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%

Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 64,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 292,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13. The stock is now traded at around $134.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 134,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 77.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 327,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 174.92%. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $39.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 183,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics added to a holding in Viper Energy Partners LP by 302.58%. The purchase prices were between $12.18 and $17.96, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 348,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 259.07%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics added to a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd by 1883.25%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 294,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 199.63%. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 71,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus. The sale prices were between $14.1 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $14.98.

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $13.3.

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $131.6, with an estimated average price of $112.87.

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Horizon Kinetics reduced to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.11%. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Horizon Kinetics still held 14,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics reduced to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 77.22%. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Horizon Kinetics still held 36,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 72.82%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $172.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Horizon Kinetics still held 4,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics reduced to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 71.76%. The sale prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $177.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Horizon Kinetics still held 4,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics reduced to a holding in Markel Corp by 22.5%. The sale prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1194.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Horizon Kinetics still held 4,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horizon Kinetics reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 39.05%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Horizon Kinetics still held 14,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.