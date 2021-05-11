Logo
Horizon Kinetics Buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Weyerhaeuser Co, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Silver Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Horizon Kinetics (Current Portfolio) buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Weyerhaeuser Co, Brigham Minerals Inc, Viper Energy Partners LP, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Silver Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Markel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horizon Kinetics. As of 2021Q1, Horizon Kinetics owns 339 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Murray Stahl 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/murray+stahl/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Murray Stahl
  1. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 1,557,934 shares, 56.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
  2. CACI International Inc (CACI) - 394,339 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
  3. Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 767,786 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  4. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 2,508,711 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  5. The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 799,036 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)


Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 64,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL)


Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 292,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)


Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13. The stock is now traded at around $134.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)


Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)


Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)


Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 134,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Horizon Kinetics added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 77.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 327,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Horizon Kinetics added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 174.92%. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $39.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 183,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Horizon Kinetics added to a holding in Viper Energy Partners LP by 302.58%. The purchase prices were between $12.18 and $17.96, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 348,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Horizon Kinetics added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 259.07%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)

Horizon Kinetics added to a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd by 1883.25%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 294,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Horizon Kinetics added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 199.63%. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 71,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus (BAF)

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus. The sale prices were between $14.1 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $14.98.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc (MUS)

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $13.3.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $131.6, with an estimated average price of $112.87.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Reduced: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Horizon Kinetics reduced to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.11%. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Horizon Kinetics still held 14,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Horizon Kinetics reduced to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 77.22%. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Horizon Kinetics still held 36,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Horizon Kinetics reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 72.82%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $172.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Horizon Kinetics still held 4,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Horizon Kinetics reduced to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 71.76%. The sale prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $177.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Horizon Kinetics still held 4,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Markel Corp (MKL)

Horizon Kinetics reduced to a holding in Markel Corp by 22.5%. The sale prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1194.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Horizon Kinetics still held 4,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Horizon Kinetics reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 39.05%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Horizon Kinetics still held 14,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Murray Stahl. Also check out:


Author's Avatar

insider