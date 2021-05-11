Logo
AmBase Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 11, 2021

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmBase Corporation (OTC: ABCP) ("AmBase" or the "Company") announced today a net loss of $1,635,000 or $0.04 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded a net loss of $1,418,000 or $0.03 per share.

Statements made in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements can be identified by such words as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends" and variations of such words and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that a variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, include, but are not limited to those set forth under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the AmBase Corporation's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the year-to-date period ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A more complete discussion of the Company's annual results and the Company's affairs is included in AmBase Corporation's Annual Report on 10-K for the annual period December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AmBase Corporation

Summary Results

(in thousands, except per share data)
















Three Months








2021

2020

Operating expenses





$ 1,635

$ 1,419

Operating loss






(1,635)

(1,419)

Interest income






1

2

Income (loss) before income taxes




(1,634)

(1,417)

Income tax expense (benefit)




1

1

Net income (loss)





$ (1,635)

$ (1,418)










Net income (loss) per common share - basic



$ (0.04)

$ (0.03)










Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



40,738

40,738

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambase-reports-results-for-the-three-months-ended-march-31-2021-301289159.html

SOURCE AmBase Corporation

