Realogy is the Real Estate Industry's Leading Brokerage in Annual T3 Sixty Mega 1000

MADISON, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining its leading position as a moving force in real estate, Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) tops the newly released T3 Sixty Mega 1000, which analyzes the residential real estate industry's largest brokerage companies. The company's owned brokerage, Realogy Brokerage Group, ranked as the nation's number one brokerage with more than $184 billion in U.S. sales volume in 2020, nearly 20% higher than the next-ranking brokerage.

In addition to claiming the top brokerage position, Realogy boasts multiple affiliated brokerages on the list across all six of its residential real estate brands, including Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty.

"In a year unlike any other, I am proud that Realogy Brokerage Group once again led the industry in the T3 Sixty Mega 1000, exceeding our prior year sales volume," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy CEO and President. "During an incredibly dynamic market, the affiliated agents and brokers across our Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty company owned offices demonstrated tremendous expertise, creativity, and dedication as they helped their clients buy and sell homes. Their innovation drives our success and together, we are transforming the future of real estate."

On April 29, 2021, Realogy reported its first quarter earnings results, generating a record $162 million in Operating EBITDA, delivering 44% year over year increase in closed homesale transaction volume, driving market share gains for the third consecutive quarter, and strengthening the company's balance sheet.

Realogy tops multiple T3 Sixty rankings for 2021 such as the 2021 Swanepoel Power 200, representing more of the most powerful people in real estate than any other company, and the T3 Sixty 2021 Enterprise 20 Report, as the number one real estate enterprise by sales volume, transaction sides, and agent count for the 2020 calendar year.

Realogy also continues to be recognized beyond the real estate industry, most recently as one of just 50 companies ranked by LinkedIn as a 2021 Best Company to Work For in the U.S. Additionally, Realogy was named one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the tenth consecutive year and achieved the Great Place to Work certification by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work Institute for the third consecutive year.

To access the full 2021 Mega 1000, visit realestatealmanac.com.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage,relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate:Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate,CENTURY 21,Coldwell Banker,Coldwell Banker Commercial,Corcoran,ERA, andSotheby's International Realty.Using innovative technology, data and marketing products,high-quality lead generation programs,andbest-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 191,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and more than 135,000 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of theWorld's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated aGreat Place to Workthree years in a row and is one ofLinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.

