Greif, Inc. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DELAWARE, Ohio, May 11, 2021

DELAWARE, Ohio, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it will report the company's 2021 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Greif)

Greif will provide conference call slides in combination with its second quarter earnings press release on June 9, 2021. The call on June 10, 2021 will include management's live remarks and a question and answer session.

Participants may access the call using the following online registration link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8874456. Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing dial in details and a unique conference call code for entry. Phone lines will open at 8:00 a.m. ET on June 10, 2021. A digital replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call on the company's web site at http://investor.greif.com. To access the recording, guests can call (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and use the conference ID 8874456.

Webcast Details
Title: Greif, Inc. Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3081274/8D2DD4C2E5751CF2D34BC8EEFDF6221C

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contacts:
Matt Eichmann
Office: 7405496067
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greif-inc-announces-2021-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301289006.html

SOURCE Greif, Inc.

