3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors ( NYSE:MMM, Financial) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.48 per share for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable June 12, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2021.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of March 31, 2021, 3M had 579,675,002 common shares outstanding and 67,849 shareholders of record.

