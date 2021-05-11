Daniel Loeb Comments on Paysafe

Paysafe ( PSFE, Financial) is the foremost payments facilitator for online gambling, with a two-sided consumer and merchant offerings via its digital wallet (Skrill and Neteller brands) and processing solutions, respectively. We believe the US is poised to become the largest online gambling market globally as it begins to deregulate state by state and Paysafe is exceptionally positioned to capitalize as the global market leader.

From Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)'s Third Point first-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.