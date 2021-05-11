Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube Sold $923,678 of Shares
CEO of Cardlytics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lynne Marie Laube (insider trades) sold 9,053 shares of CDLX on 05/07/2021 at an average price of $102.03 a share. The total sale was $923,678.
For the complete insider trading history of CDLX, click here.
