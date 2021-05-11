Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Chairman, CEO and President Jeffrey P Bezos Sold $1163.3 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey P Bezos (insider trades) sold 351,921 shares of AMZN on 05/07/2021 at an average price of $3305.48 a share. The total sale was $1163.3 million.
