Sally Beauty Delivers Beautifully

I wrote about Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. ( SBH, Financial) just a couple of months ago. Why Sally Beauty Has Strong Upside Potential. The stock was trading around ~$17 around the end of February. Sally Beauty is a retailer and wholesaler of Beauty products serving consumers and well as beauty professionals and small businesses such as salons.

I concluded the article as follows There is huge pent up demand waiting, so I estimate the stock will bounce back at least into the low to mid-$20 within the next 6 to 12 months. This has now happened much faster than I expected, having achieved my target is under three months. The question now is, is there more upside to the stock?

The company recently reported outstanding results and appears to be on a roll with same store sales increasing by 6.5% and e-commerce sales increasing 56%. GAAP gross margin were 50.4%, up 110 basis points compared to the prior year. GAAP operating earnings were $76 million and operating margin were 8.2%, Adjusted Operating Earnings were$112 million and Adjusted Operating Margin were12.1%, up 510 basis points compared to the prior year. GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $0.34 and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share were $0.57, up 183% and 148%, respectively, compared to the prior year. The company has a strong liquidity position with balance sheet cash and cash equivalents of $408 million and no balance outstanding on $600 million asset-based line of credit at quarter end. In January, the Company utilized excess cash to fully repay the outstanding balance of $213 million of its 4.5% fixed rate term loan. The Company ended the quarter with a net debt leverage ratio of 2.34x. The company also reported that subsequent to quarter end, on April 1, 2021, the Company utilized excess cash to fully repay the outstanding balance of $197 million of its 5.50% unsecured notes due 2023.

The company's operating and free cash flow per share has continued to surge and now the company is focusing on deleveraging its balance sheet instead of buying back shares.

I am revising my target 12-month target to $35. This is based on the Gurufocus DCF calculator. I used a discount rate of 8% and a starting Free Cash Flow of $2.20 per share. Growth is assumed to be 7.1% for the first 10 years and 3% for the final 10 years. (actual FCF per share growth has been 9.10% for the last 10 years).

Conclusion

I believe the company has much further to go in its recovery and the momentum from the pent up demand continues. The consumer is awash with liquidity pumped into the economy by the government and is itching to go out and party. About a third of its stores are either still shut or operating at reduced capacity mainly in Europe and Canada. As the pace of vaccinations increase and people begin to feel confident they will socialize more and sales of beauty products is bound to increase.

Disclosure: The author owns stock of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.