Trigran Investments, Inc. Buys Synaptics Inc, SiTime Corp, Red Violet Inc, Sells Sonos Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, Energy Recovery Inc

- New Purchases: SYNA,
- Added Positions: SITM, RDVT, OOMA, HCKT,
- Reduced Positions: SONO, QUOT, ERII, DLB, BCOV, ABST, THRM, SWIR, CECE, SRDX, PHX, CAMP,
- Sold Out: FARM, CDXS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Trigran Investments, Inc.
- Surmodics Inc (SRDX) - 1,755,684 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 5,851,513 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.17%
- Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) - 4,054,866 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.81%
- Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) - 4,749,730 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.26%
- Absolute Software Corp (ABST) - 4,864,658 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45%
Trigran Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 152,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SiTime Corp (SITM)
Trigran Investments, Inc. added to a holding in SiTime Corp by 53.28%. The purchase prices were between $90.54 and $148.49, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $85.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 424,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Red Violet Inc (RDVT)
Trigran Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Red Violet Inc by 126.36%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $22.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 930,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ooma Inc (OOMA)
Trigran Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Ooma Inc by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,183,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Farmer Bros Co (FARM)
Trigran Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Farmer Bros Co. The sale prices were between $4.53 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $7.18.Sold Out: Codexis Inc (CDXS)
Trigran Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Codexis Inc. The sale prices were between $18.08 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $23.44.
